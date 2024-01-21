The wonderful story of the very first handheld

#wonderful #story #handheld

Are you ready? Are you okay? Here we go. After the success of the Switch, we suddenly had to make room in our pants in record time (because that’s what handhelds were originally for, to fit in your pocket) for the PlayStation Portable, Steam Deck (OLED), Asus ROG Ally, Lenovo Legion Go, Aya Neo Air, GPD Win 4, Razer Edge, MSI Claw and the Logitech G Cloud. And 100% sure there will be more. So it’s raining handhelds, while after the disappearance of the PSP Vita we really thought that the pocket game console was done. Well, not so. And that fact set JJ on a quest for the very first handheld ever. Because everything we can now play with is thanks to the people who invented and created this device.

The first handheld had 511 bytes of memory on board

As is often the case with a piece of work, the history turns out to be crazier than you could imagine. The first attempts when it comes to handhelds can be traced back to 1975 or 1976 when two men in the US started to build a portable game console using the technology of a calculator. And that process was not an easy one. Mainly because no one had done it before. It was pure pioneering. Trail and error. But it worked and in 1978 the first handheld came onto the market. You will see and hear which one that is in this piece.

Does Nintendo play a role in this early history?

When you say handheld, you say Nintendo. The Game Boy and Nintendo DS made handheld gaming mainstream. Every Gamekings presenter has one of these devices at home. But did the Japanese also play a decisive role in the early days of the handheld? Or was the basis really in the US? You will also get the answer to this question in this video.