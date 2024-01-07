The word that most people misspell and mispronounce, even though it is used every day

#word #people #misspell #mispronounce #day

The Romanian language is a phonetic language, which means that some words are read as they are written. However, there are also numerous words that trouble speakers.

Many people can claim that they know the Romanian language perfectly. But certain words will always create conflict, putting many in a position where they doubt their knowledge.

One such problematic word is “service”. Most say and write “services” instead of “service”, which is the correct version. Therefore, there is only one correct form of this word in the Romanian language dictionary.

Although we hear many people say “services”, you should know that this form does not even exist in the dictionary.

Regardless of the meaning or context in which we use this word, it is important to know that it is used in only one form, and that is “service”.