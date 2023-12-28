The works of the Faculty of Medicine and Nursing analyze every week the impact of noise and dust at the Basurto Hospital

#works #Faculty #Medicine #Nursing #analyze #week #impact #noise #dust #Basurto #Hospital

Constructing a building is always complicated. Raise it in the middle of a city even more. If the property is large and specialized, the complexity increases. And if it is already located next to a hospital, the handicaps are multiplied by the conditions that may arise in such a sensitive healthcare environment. This is what is happening with the construction of the new Faculty of Medicine and Nursing that the University of the Basque Country/Euskal Herriko Unibertsitatea (UPV/EHU) started last summer next to the Basurto Hospital.

“In this work we are being much more scrupulous than normal taking into account the activity that takes place next door”specific to DEIA the manager of the UPV/EHU, Lorea Bilbaowhen explaining the measures taken to avoid conditions in the hospital premises.

To this end, the technical managers of the University, the head of works of the construction companies together with the management and medical direction of Basurto maintain weekly meetings and they are given “updated information on the conditions that the work may have on the hospital’s activity during the following week”details Bilbao.

Basic, the approved construction project to build a building with a triangular perimeter on a footprint of 5,300 square meters and that rises to the 10 heights It has already been defined with the maximum of protective measures. This was a consequence of joint work when drafting the construction guidelines between the University of the Basque Country, Osakidetza and the Hospital itself, where they greatly adjusted the needs to avoid problems of any kind that the work could cause.

There are three aspects that have had the most impact and the most monitoring depending on the phases of the construction work. On one side, the noise generated by the works; for other, vibrations caused by heavy machinery and finally, the dust that invades the air during the entire process.

At this stage of the work, after having excavated the surface layer of the site to a depth between two and four meters, (the land is inclined, being higher in the area of ​​Montevideo Avenue and lower in the lower part of the street Gurtubay) Dust is the element that has been acted upon the most. In addition to extending, from the beginning of the work, an extensive and dense green mesh that covers the facades of the Arrupe and Ampuero Pavilions, “Sprinklers are being used to wet the dust that is generated so that it falls to the ground more quickly”, describes the university manager. The water from a hose is also present in the load of the trucks that evacuate the excavated earth “and fortunately it has been raining a lot in recent weeks,” highlights the person in charge. She also indicates how “we are aware that the buildings near the work have equipment that is sensitive to dust and although some could be moved before starting the project, others remain and all possible measures must be taken.”

Minimizing decibels is the next battle to address. In addition to approaching the project with a format that is as silent as possible, in the lower part of the facades, Installed padded panels capable of absorbing up to 65 decibels of noise. The objective is to not disturb the daily activity of patient consultations and other health activities since neither of the two pavilions accepts patient admissions.

Without much noise, for now

“Now is not the time when the most noise is being generated”, indicates Lorea Bilbao, the same thing that happens with vibrations. At this time, the contractor has begun to place screen walls that, driven into the perimeter of the site, at a rate of three per week, will prevent the land from collapsing when the machines begin the excavation to house the basements of the building. This work will start in April and that will be when, with the foundation, the vibrations are expected to be more intense.

“We wanted to go beyond what the initial project indicated and “We continuously monitor the vibrations that the adjacent buildings may suffer with the installation of two vibrometers”, he indicates. If the limits are exceeded, there are two predetermined solutions. When vibrations interrupt healthcare activity “another schedule will be agreed with the hospital to carry out these tasks” and if they affect the structures of the buildings “the contract will be instructed to use other machinery that generates less vibrations,” details the university manager. Until last week, the vibrometer measurements were within normal limits.

The manager of the UPV/EHU and her team on site made up of Héctor Hernando, vice-manager of the Bizkaia Campus and Beñat Amade, vice-manager of Planning and Infrastructure, are aware that, depending on the stages of construction, they will have to be addressed. the problems that arise “and provide appropriate solutions,” concludes Lorea Bilbao.

Arrupe Pavilion without beds and with many consultations

This corner building through which most patients enter houses practically all of the hospital’s outpatient clinics on its three stories high.

Ampuero Pavilion with different services

The elongated space houses the areas of neurosurgery, neurology and internal medicine. In addition, it also offers various medical consultations, rehabilitation and part of Radiology.

The amount

62

It is the figure of millions of euros for which the construction companies Ferrovial Construction and Eraikuntza Birgaikuntza Artapen (EBA) have committed to erecting the educational building. The UPV expects it to enter service throughout the 2026-2027 academic year.