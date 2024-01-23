The World Bank diagnoses the oil sector

An automatic fuel pricing system will soon be introduced.

Disparaging remarks from the World Bank. In a recent study on the management and mechanism of current fuel prices. The World Bank states that “it is unusual for a fuel-importing country for its government to continue to participate in the capital of companies involved in the oil sector, especially since Madagascar has already committed to liberalizing it.”

However, the privatization of the downstream oil sector was considered one of Didier Ratsiraka’s greatest successes upon his return to power in 1997. He agreed to transfer the Solima assets to the four brands present on the market today. . One of them waited until the last moment of the counting of calls for tenders at the Ministry of Privatization at the time to come forward.

The fact remains that, according to the list of state-owned companies or companies with state participation, inventoried by the Ministry of Economy and Finance, MEF, “the State holds 31% of the shares of Oil Logistics. Its stake is 10.07% in Galana oil distribution and 10% in the Galana refinery terminal. The State is also a shareholder with 6.12% in the company Jovena, 20.56% in TotalEnergies marketing Madagasikara, 20% in Vivo Energy and 5% in Madagascar oil company. »

Pricing

But this presence, according to the World Bank’s deductions, “has only a slight influence on fuel prices.” She estimates in her study that “the impartiality of the Malagasy Hydrocarbons Office, OMH, could be promoted by selling the State’s stakes in these oil companies”. This is to support the application of the law on the liberalization of the downstream oil sector, with the aim of improving market conditions.

Which can only be in line with what was agreed with the International Monetary Fund, IMF, by the government. The establishment of an automatic system for setting fuel prices, no later than the first quarter of this year. One of these conditionalities to release the 24.4 million SDRs, the last tranche of the Extended Credit Facility, FEC, which the government hopes to disburse as budgetary aid. Another favor from the IMF if accepted.

Eric Ranjalahy