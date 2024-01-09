The World Bank maintains its projections for 2024 and 2025

#World #Bank #maintains #projections

LGDP growth must increase from 2.8% last year to 3.1% in 2024 and 3.3% in 2025, indicates the international financial institution in its semi-annual update of the World Economic Outlook published on Tuesday.

These are the same forecasts announced in the monitoring report on the economic situation in the Kingdom, published last November, in which the World Bank underlines that “in recent years, Morocco has repeatedly demonstrated its strong capacity to respond effectively to shocks”.

In updating projections for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, the authors of the latest report emphasize that “growth will increase in certain economies, in particular Djibouti, Morocco and Tunisia”, while warning in particular on the impact of the “uncertainties” caused by the conflict in the Middle East on the regional and international economy.

According to the World Bank, this conflict “increases forecast uncertainty. Assuming it does not worsen, growth in the MENA region is expected to recover to 3.5% in 2024 and 2025.

However, an intensification of this conflict, including its fallout on neighboring economies and the influx of refugees, “poses a severe threat to regional growth,” adds the same source, which also notes that countries in the MENA region are exposed to natural disasters and climate change.

Globally, the Washington-based financial institution anticipates a third consecutive year of slowdown this year, with a growth rate projected at 2.4% compared to 2.6% previously forecast.