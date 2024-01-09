The World Bank maintains its projections for 2024 and 2025

#World #Bank #maintains #projections

LGDP growth must increase from 2.8% last year to 3.1% in 2024 and 3.3% in 2025, indicates the international financial institution in its semi-annual update of the World Economic Outlook published on Tuesday.

These are the same forecasts announced in the monitoring report on the economic situation in the Kingdom, published last November, in which the World Bank underlines that “in recent years, Morocco has repeatedly demonstrated its strong capacity to respond effectively to shocks”.

In updating projections for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, the authors of the latest report emphasize that “growth will increase in certain economies, in particular Djibouti, Morocco and Tunisia”, while warning in particular on the impact of the “uncertainties” caused by the conflict in the Middle East on the regional and international economy.

According to the World Bank, this conflict “increases forecast uncertainty. Assuming it does not worsen, growth in the MENA region is expected to recover to 3.5% in 2024 and 2025.

However, an intensification of this conflict, including its fallout on neighboring economies and the influx of refugees, “poses a severe threat to regional growth,” adds the same source, which also notes that countries in the MENA region are exposed to natural disasters and climate change.

Globally, the Washington-based financial institution anticipates a third consecutive year of slowdown this year, with a growth rate projected at 2.4% compared to 2.6% previously forecast.

Also Read:  ESG recoil? Exxon and Chevron oil investors reject climate measures

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

“Zirkon” is the only missile that the Russians have not yet used against Ukraine. Why?
“Zirkon” is the only missile that the Russians have not yet used against Ukraine. Why?
Posted on
Ageas Portugal buys 50% of the Student Residence Project in Lisbon
Ageas Portugal buys 50% of the Student Residence Project in Lisbon
Posted on
The ASUS novelty comes with two OLED screens and a detachable keyboard
The ASUS novelty comes with two OLED screens and a detachable keyboard
Posted on
Beau van Erven Dorens in the breach for Gordon after criticism of statements in Casa di Beau: ‘Quite scandalous’ | Show
Beau van Erven Dorens in the breach for Gordon after criticism of statements in Casa di Beau: ‘Quite scandalous’ | Show
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA Video welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News