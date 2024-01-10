The World Bank publishes alarming predictions: many will be trapped

#World #Bank #publishes #alarming #predictions #trapped

Conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East will continue to dampen global trade and investment.

Regardless of economic performance during the pandemic, this 2.4 percent growth would be the weakest since 2008-09. economic crises.

The World Bank’s chief economist, Indermit Gill, said: “Economic growth will remain weak in the near term, putting many developing countries, especially the poorest, in a trap.”

These countries will face many problems, he said, including crippling levels of debt and difficulties in getting food, which one in three residents will struggle to get.

He added that global trade growth is also sluggish.

The consequences of the war between Israel and Hamas have greatly increased the geopolitical risk, it warns. The disruption of major shipping routes by attacks in the Red Sea has increased the likelihood of inflationary disruptions.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on January 8. expressed political concern about rising prices during a tour of the region. He said the attacks prevented or diverted nearly 20 percent. ships. This increases the cost and time of transporting food, fuel, medicine and humanitarian aid.

And it started at a time when central banks around the world were incessantly rejoicing over inflation that has almost been overcome – it is currently approaching the target of 2%, leading to interest rate cuts expected later this year.

It is emphasized that richer countries are better at recovering from the pandemic than poorer ones.

“We predict that in 2024 at the end of the year, the per capita income of all developed countries will be higher than before the pandemic,” said I.Gillas.

However, he added that the average per capita income in emerging economies will be 75 percent. of income before COVID-19, and in the poorest countries – just 66 percent.

Food prices in the world’s poorest countries are a source of considerable concern, especially considering last year’s 27 percent increase. expensive rice. However, it is assumed that the average food prices will drop by 1 percent this year due to abundant stocks of other grains.

According to the BBC, China continues to suffer from consumer reluctance to spend money in stores. Combined with huge debts in the troubled real estate sector, the economy here is forecast to grow by only 4.5 percent.

That would be the lowest growth in decades, not even a modest 5 percent. target set by the government for 2023. In addition, foreign companies are investing less in China.

“This slowdown in China’s growth creates headwinds for other advanced economies, especially those for which China is a major trading partner,” Gill said.

The World Bank predicts that the period from 2019 to 2024 will constitute the slowest five-year period of global economic growth in 30 years.

However, there is also optimism that these forecasts could improve if governments do more to encourage investment, especially from the private sector. They will be needed to address challenges including climate change and energy transitions.

