The World Health Organization confirms that “Covid-19” still poses a threat

The World Health Organization announced nearly 10,000 deaths from Covid-19 in December, warning that the virus still poses a major threat.

The organization explained that data received from various sources showed that transmission of infection increased over the past month, a development reinforced by gatherings during the holiday period and the “JN1” variant, which has now become the most widespread in various parts of the world.

The Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said, “Although Covid-19 no longer constitutes a global health emergency, the virus is still spreading, mutating, and killing many people.”

In addition to the 10,000 deaths recorded by the World Health Organization last month, hospital admissions witnessed an increase of 42%, while cases requiring admission to intensive care units increased by 62% compared to November numbers.

Tedros explained that the numbers are based on data collected from less than 50 countries, most of them from Europe and the Americas. “It is certain that there is an increase in the number of deaths from Covid in other countries that has not been reported,” he said. He continued, “We must all continue to take preventive measures against Covid-19, just as individuals and governments take the necessary precautions against other diseases.”

He added, “Although 10,000 deaths per month is much less than what was recorded during the peak of the pandemic, this rate of avoidable deaths is unacceptable.”

Tedros urged governments to continue monitoring and sequencing viruses, and to ensure reliable tests, treatments and vaccines are available at affordable prices. He said, “We continue to call on individuals to receive the vaccine, undergo a virus detection test, wear masks when needed, and ensure that crowded indoor spaces are well ventilated.”