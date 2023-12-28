The World Health Organization succeeds in delivering medical supplies to hospitals in northern and southern Gaza in a risky mission (report)

#World #Health #Organization #succeeds #delivering #medical #supplies #hospitals #northern #southern #Gaza #risky #mission #report

In a statement issued by the World Health Organization this evening, Wednesday, the twenty-seventh of December 2023, the organization confirmed that its medical teams have completed high-risk missions to ensure that supplies reach hospitals in the northern and southern Gaza Strip, which is witnessing an escalation of violence and bloody attacks by the occupation forces. The importance of this step came in light of the increase in the number of patients in hospitals resulting from the displacement of residents in search of shelter due to violent tensions.

Hospitals are turned into shelters for displaced people

The statement explained that the World Health Organization had fulfilled its mission to provide supplies and assess the needs of “Al-Shifa” Hospital in the north and “Amal Society” affiliated with the Palestinian Red Crescent in the south, following the visit made by medical teams yesterday, Tuesday, December 26, 2023, and both hospitals played the role of shelters. For displaced people looking for shelter; Al-Shifa Hospital included 50,000 people, while Al-Amal Hospital accommodated 1,400 individuals. The organization provided fuel to ensure the continuation of basic health services in Al-Shifa Hospital, in addition to delivering medical supplies and supporting the kitchen in cooperation with UNICEF. The necessary medical supplies were also delivered to The central medicine store in the Gaza Strip, to serve as a center for supplies to all other hospitals, to be supported by the World Health Organization and its partners.

The impact of the occupation forces’ attacks on Al Amal Hospital

The visit made by the World Health Organization teams to Al Amal Hospital also demonstrated the negative effects of the recent attacks by the occupation forces. The radio tower was down, affecting the ambulance dispatch system for the entire Khan Yunis area. This led to a reduction in the number of ambulances, where 5 remained. Only 9 vehicles are operational, affecting the lives of 1.5 million citizens.

Global health staff also reported that the mass displacement had increased pressure on health facilities, hampering the delivery of humanitarian aid and increasing the risk of the spread of infectious diseases.

“It is impossible to walk inside the hospital without passing over patients and those seeking shelter. There are only a few functioning toilets in the hospital and the neighboring community buildings and the Palestine Red Crescent Society training centers for the people who took refuge there and the staff and patients in the hospital.”

New challenges for the health system in southern Gaza

The report also explained that during their crossing through Gaza, World Health Organization employees saw tens of thousands of citizens fleeing violent strikes in Khan Yunis and the central region, in addition to building temporary shelters along the way. In this context, Rick Pepperkorn, the organization’s representative in the West Bank, expressed Western and Gaza Strip – expressed its concern about this mass forced displacement of the population; This will make it more difficult to provide humanitarian aid, and will lead to more pressure on health facilities in the southern region, which are already suffering.

For his part, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization, stressed his continued appeal to the international community to take immediate measures to alleviate the difficult conditions facing the people of Gaza, which threaten the ability to provide care for the seriously injured, those suffering from acute hunger, and those at great risk. To contract diseases.

Health situation in Gaza

The World Health Organization’s assessment of the health situation in Gaza shows that there are 13 hospitals that are partially functioning and two hospitals that are functioning at a minimum, while there are 21 hospitals that are completely unable to function. Among the institutions that are partially functioning, Nasser Medical Hospital in southern Gaza is a special case, as it faces… New challenges with the issuance of evacuation orders for the surrounding areas, which increases tension in light of the current conditions.

In this context, Peppercorn explained that the intensification of the military activity of the occupation forces near the hospital impedes the arrival of ambulances to the complex, and thus the main hospital will face the risk of stopping work. The representative of the World Health Organization added, saying:

“We have witnessed this scenario too often in the north. Gaza cannot afford to lose any more hospitals, and the World Health Organization is working to strengthen and expand the current faltering health system.”

Need for food

On the other hand, World Health Organization staff reported that the need for food is still acute throughout the Gaza Strip, as hunger was messing with their bodies and infiltrating their souls, and disrupting aid convoys that were striving to deliver medical supplies to those who need them. In the same context, he says “Tedros”:

“The safety of our staff and the continuity of operations depend on more food reaching all parts of Gaza immediately. My colleagues are also directly and personally affected by the conflict just like almost everyone in Gaza, and I continue to receive heartbreaking news of the loss of family members of our staff in Gaza.”

Tedros also explained that despite the recent United Nations Security Council resolution on improving the distribution of humanitarian aid inside Gaza, eyewitness accounts from the World Health Organization on the ground show that the resolution did not have a sufficient impact in alleviating the tragedy.