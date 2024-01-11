The world in Ter Apel shows who the refugees are who many believe are flooding our country

#world #Ter #Apel #shows #refugees #flooding #country

The world in Ter Apel shows how the people who enter our country live there. Image BNNVARA

“These refugees get a brand new building here, while people in Amsterdam have to live with their mothers for years,” said local resident Martin, in this week’s newspaper in a story about the asylum seeker center that will be opened in the Houthaven. He thinks it’s a shame.

The opening scene of the first episode of The World in Ter Apel is strong. The debate on election night sounds, with Wilders saying: “The Netherlands cannot handle it, we are becoming one big asylum seeker center.” Meanwhile: images from Ter Apel from that same evening, November 21, 2023. At the registration center of the Immigration and Naturalization Service, 165 asylum seekers have to spend the night on the floor of three waiting rooms.

Whether that illustrates Wilders’ point or reveals something else, that is up to the viewer. In any case, it is enlightening to now see what things are really like there in Ter Apel. Our front door, as it is called.

But just like the refugee crisis, this documentary does not only take place in the asylum seekers’ center. In Syria, the director of the aid organization Care says that she would have left for the Netherlands a long time ago if she were in their position, pointing to the unfortunate people who ended up in a refugee camp in their own country. The conditions are miserable: one man says he sleeps on his children to protect them from the weather. No food, no shelter, no clothing and all feet in the mud.

Back to Ter Apel, where a boy from Tunisia is so stressed by his situation that he sometimes cuts himself in the stomach. His application is rejected: he has to return.

Further, to the border between Ethiopia and Somalia, where there are 307,000 refugees, a family of twelve is assigned a hut – that’s all there is.

In Ter Apel: a Syrian man was hit by an earthquake in Turkey and now his wife and children are at the mercy of the gods. Waiting time for his asylum application: months, if not a year. Then a worn-out group of African men trying to slip unnoticed to Europe through a Polish primeval forest. A local thug robs them and chases them away. Oh, and then we had a boat on the Mediterranean, packed, a storm coming and then the fear in the fawn eyes of a little boy being rescued.

A shame, you could call it.

