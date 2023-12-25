The world is changing: OPEC+ is no longer the power that can hold the world hostage ᐉ News from Fakti.bg – World

#world #changing #OPEC #longer #power #hold #world #hostage #ᐉ #News #Fakti.bg #World

The war between Israel and Hamas has now spread to the Red Sea, Financial Times economic columnist Chris Giles writes, adding that following attacks by Yemen’s Iran-linked Houthi rebels, the world’s biggest shipping companies and oil producers are suspending sailings to the Suez Strait. channel. The member countries of OPEC+ have agreed to extend the cuts in oil production, writes investor.bg.

“It all sounds familiar and depressing,” says Giles.

The analyst recalls the ship Ever Given, which ran aground in the same trade artery in early 2021, at a time of tight OPEC+ restrictions. Then global supply chains were disrupted and oil prices soared, fueling the worst global inflation in 40 years.

But this time is different – oil and gas prices have barely budged since the latest news. Brent crude is trading slightly lower than a year ago, while European gas prices have collapsed by nearly 70 percent. The economies of the US and Europe are much more resilient than they were two years ago to this kind of disruption, and there is evidence that this will continue to be the case, Chris Giles also believes.

The reason is that OPEC+, the producer cartel dominated by Saudi Arabia and Russia, is simply not the powerhouse it once was, controlling just half of the world’s oil supply in 2023. Its dominance of global supply has been undermined by large increases of production in the USA, Brazil and Guyana. The US, in particular, is likely to have increased oil production by 1.4 million bpd in 2023, three times the 0.4 million bpd cut by OPEC+ nations.

Remember, the US is doing this while continuing its green transition, the author points out.

Progress is not limited to supply in energy markets. The pledge at the last annual UN climate meeting (COP28 in December in Dubai) to transition away from fossil fuels is important, but unlikely to lead to major changes. It was possible to agree on the wording precisely because the transition is already happening.

Solar power generation capacity is growing at a record pace around the world and is expected to accelerate further, and renewable energy prices are falling again, trends that will intensify if interest rates are lowered in 2024. With continued rapid growth in vehicle electrification and home heating, the International Energy Agency (IEA) continues to move closer in time to the estimated date for reaching a peak in the burning of fossil fuels. The agency already thinks that will happen before 2030.

Technology transfer is part of the increased resilience of economies, but also increased efficiency in the use of energy, especially in Europe after the spike in the price of natural gas in 2022. These reductions in consumption have mostly remained in place, although the prices of energy fell in 2023. Germany, for example, consumed 15 to 20 percent less gas at the end of 2023 than at the same time of the year in the period 2018-2021.

The good news is that lower demand is not the result of worse global economic performance. While European growth forecasts for 2023 were cut, the global economy performed slightly better than expected a year ago.

Of course, not everything in the energy markets is positive, writes Chris Giles. Russia has increasingly managed to circumvent the G7 oil price ceiling of $60 a barrel, designed to limit the flow of funds to Moscow. But the global drop in oil prices since September has also pushed down the price of Urals, Russia’s main oil export. Its price in mid-December fell back from a peak of more than $80 a barrel below the Western-set ceiling of $60.

None of this means that the risk of an energy crisis has disappeared, with Western economies, along with China, still vulnerable if rogue states suddenly cut off the flow of oil or gas. But year after year, efficiency savings persist, the transition to renewable energy accelerates, consumers (already geared towards heat pumps or electric vehicles) are not switching back to fossil fuels, and the US continues to drill and pump to ensure that OPEC + cannot hold the world hostage.

The general trend is positive. Peak oil is approaching and OPEC+ can’t do much about it, concludes Giles.

