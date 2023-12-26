The world understands why this girl killed her mother and calls for donations for the girl: she is released on December 28

#world #understands #girl #killed #mother #calls #donations #girl #released #December

Roughly speaking, in the US legal system, this usually means an initial intent to harm rather than kill, or premeditated murder without premeditation, as well as the defendant’s indifference to the victim’s life being in danger.

2nd degree murder can be caused by aggravating or mitigating circumstances. And Gypsy Rose had plenty of the latter. And the world understood it.

After going to prison 8 years ago, she really finally experienced freedom. And she herself spoke about it more than once: she lived in prison until then, but here – this is not a prison. The world could not offer Gypsy Rose harder, stricter and darker prisons than the one her mother created for her daughter.

The prison where she served her sentence for complicity in her mother’s murder, and from which she is about to be released early for good behavior, has given her the right to study, to communicate with the part of her family her mother had erased from her life, and even to marry. “I go to school, I have a job. My duty is to maintain and clean the premises. I go to school in the morning, I love going to the library. I am offered a free education – this is wonderful, especially for someone like me who came here with a secondary education”, Gypsy Rose was happy about what the prison offered her in one of the documentaries.

Here she experienced much more freedom than life had offered her in 25 years up to that point. In the prison created by her mother, the girl was condemned to forever live the life of a sick child, although…she was neither a child nor sick anymore. In fact, Gypsy Rose was even very healthy, if we set aside the health damage created by her mother’s actions.