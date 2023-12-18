“The world will be underwater.” The time traveler showed the photos he allegedly returned from the year 5000

#world #underwater #time #traveler #showed #photos #allegedly #returned #year

  • He claims to be a time traveler
  • He showed a photo from the year 5000 as proof

A man who calls himself Edward claims to have returned from the year 5000 and has proof of the impending apocalypse, writes the British server The Sun. According to him, cities, including those in the desert, will eventually be under water due to global warming.

Don’t Miss: The Sun just released the most powerful eruption in 6 years. Earth has been hit by a brutal geomagnetic storm

The time traveler has photographic proof

The man, known as Edward, said in an interview with ApexTV that he was selected for a top-secret program in 2004 and was transported 3,000 years into the future by a time machine. “I’m going to tell you a story that will amaze you and amaze you,” he declares in the video, his face blurred and his voice distorted, allegedly to protect his identity.

“The whole city of Los Angeles was under water. All this has happened because of global warming,” he says. “Immense chunks of ice at both poles melted and the world was engulfed in water. It was unbelievable. I was standing on a huge wooden surface and there was only water everywhere.”

Edward revealed that he was sent to time travel in 2004 from a laboratory in Los Angeles where he worked. According to the mysterious guy, the building stood in a completely public place and looked like any ordinary office from the outside. It is said that no one could have known that it was a super-secret government facility, in which a special device would be created that people know from science fiction movies and books.

Also Read:  Don't forget to exchange Telkomsel points before they expire!

He is said to have also met other people on his pilgrimage in the future. “I asked a man in the year 5000 what happened that the world was under water. He replied that they melted the glaciers and there was an apocalyptic flood.’

Towards the end of the video, he then shares with the audience a photograph that captures what was right before his eyes during the expedition. The blue image shows strange structures evoking a shot of a sunken city.

One story out of many

This is certainly not the first case when such a “time traveler” has stepped forward and wanted to share his “observations” or “testimony”. For example, TikToker @futuretimetraveller claims to have traveled to our present from the year 2491. His videos delve deeply into extraterrestrials and often include outlandish accusations that they plan to wage war on humanity.

According to most scientists, something like a time machine exists only in the imagination of the authors of books and movies. “But the mathematics of time travel affects things we use every day, like GPS satellites.

Preview photo source: Courtesy of ApexTV, Source: The Sun, Mirror

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Latest political news live | Tellado considers that the motion of censure in Pamplona is “an insult to democracy” | Spain
Latest political news live | Tellado considers that the motion of censure in Pamplona is “an insult to democracy” | Spain
Posted on
“It has become more difficult for researchers to find funding in Sweden”
“It has become more difficult for researchers to find funding in Sweden”
Posted on
Mark Zuckerberg is not kidding, he is building a bomb-proof survival base in Hawaii
Mark Zuckerberg is not kidding, he is building a bomb-proof survival base in Hawaii
Posted on
In 2 seconds this driver will hit a police car turning left. Who got the mandate?
In 2 seconds this driver will hit a police car turning left. Who got the mandate?
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company Crime culture economy emphasis Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Sudan Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News