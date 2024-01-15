The world’s elite will meet again in Davos

#worlds #elite #meet #Davos

From a Hungarian point of view, the first day of the week will be exciting, because Monday in the morning, the MNB’s preliminary statistical balance, the development of the monthly balance of payments, and the November numbers of the construction industry will be published. In America, on the other hand, there will be no trading due to Martin Luher King Day. Among the data, the preliminary estimate of German GDP in 2023 stands out.

January 15-21, 2024. macro calendar Hungarian macro economy Monday January 15 8:30 MNB Preliminary statistical balance Dec. Monday, January 15, 8:30 a.m. MNB Monthly balance of payments Nov. Monday, January 15, 8:30 KSH Construction Industry Nov. Tuesday, January 16 11:30 ÁKK 3-month dkj auction Thursday, January 18 8:30 MNB International reserves Dec. International macroeconomics Monday January 15 USA Martin Luther King Day Monday January 15 10:00 German. GDP (preliminary) Monday, January 15, 2023 11:00 EU Industrial production Nov. Monday 15 January 11:00 EU Foreign trade Nov. Tuesday, January 16, 8:00 German. Inflation Dec. Tuesday, January 16, 11:00 German. ZEW index Jan. Wednesday, January 17, 3:00 a.m. China GDP (preliminary) Q4 Wednesday, January 17, 3:00 a.m. China Industrial production Dec. Wednesday, January 17 3:00 China Retail Dec. Wednesday, January 17, 11:00 EU Inflation Dec. Wednesday, January 17 14:30 USA Retail Dec. Wednesday, January 17 15:15 USA Industrial production dec. Wednesday, January 17 20:00 USA Beige book Thursday, January 18 11:00 EU Construction industry Nov. Thursday, January 18 13:30 EU ECB minutes Thursday, January 18 14:30 USA Philadelphia Fed manufacturing industry index Jan. Friday, January 19, 8:00 a.m. German. Industrial producer prices Dec. Source: Portfolio collection

On Tuesday there will be no data worth mentioning here, only the usual 3-month dkj auction of ÁKK can be mentioned. The latest data from the German inflation statistics and the ZEW economic sentiment index are available.

in China Wednesday at dawn, the first estimate of last year’s GDP will be announced, as well as the December figures for industry and retail trade. Eurostat publishes the inflation data for December, which also shows where the Hungarian price increase, which has dropped to 5.5%, ranks in the ranking of the continent. In America, fresh data on retail trade and industry arrives, while the Fed’s Beige Book is published in the evening.

On Thursday the minutes of the ECB’s latest interest rate decision meeting, as well as the EU construction industry statistics, as well as an important American economic indicator, will be published. For the last working day of the week, by Friday and the December statistics of German industrial producer prices still remain.

Meanwhile, the world’s leading politicians and businessmen hold constant meetings in Davos, and the official program of the World Economic Forum runs from Tuesday to Friday.

