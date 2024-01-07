The world’s largest asset manager prepares to lay off 600 workers

#worlds #largest #asset #manager #prepares #lay #workers

Blackrock is expected to announce in the coming days the dismissal of around 3% of its workforcewhich will represent the extinction of around 600 workers, according to information released this Sunday by Fox Business.

The wave of layoffs by the world’s largest asset manager led by Larry Fink is being described internally as a routine procedure, according to a source with knowledge of the situation cited by Foxand which should certainly be addressed on Friday following the presentation of the company’s results for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Although no company executive was available to comment, one of the reasons that could be the basis of this process of restructuring the company, which closed the third quarter of last year with more than 9 billion dollars (33 times more than the GDP of Portugal), is the business is entering a period of consolidation after several years of significant growth.

The consensus of analysts who follow Blackrock predicts a 2.5% drop in the company’s profits in the fourth quarter.

According to sources linked to the current layoff process, the cost reduction that will result from the reduction in the number of workers will lead Blackrock to promote investments in the company’s technological area and in investment in so-called alternative productsas opposed to stocks and bonds, as is the case with its new Bitcoin ETF, which Blackrock hopes to see approved on Wednesday by the US market regulator (SEC).

If the approval of the Bitcoin “spot” ETF by the SEC is confirmed, it will be the first time that a cryptoactive investment product that tracks the daily price of the most popular digital currency in the world will be approved by regulators to trade on a regulated market, as is the case. the US stock market.