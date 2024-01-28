The world’s largest cruise ship set off from Miami

#worlds #largest #cruise #ship #set #Miami

The world’s largest cruise ship set off on its maiden voyage from Miami, Florida, reports the BBC. The ship embarks on a seven-day island hopping tour in the Caribbean.

The ship registered in the Bahamas is owned by the Royal Caribbean Group. Built in a shipyard in Turku, Finland, the 365-meter-long Icon of the Seas has 20 floors and can accommodate 7,600 passengers. The ship cost $2 billion to build and features more than 40 restaurants, bars and lounges, as well as seven swimming pools and six water slides.

Soccer player Lionel Messi also took part in the naming ceremony of the Icon of the Seas: he used a soccer ball to launch the bottle of champagne towards the side of the ship, which is used to wish the ship good luck.

After the ship’s handover, environmentalists warn that the ship powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG) may emit methane into the air, which has a harmful effect on the atmosphere. Earlier this week, the International Clean Transportation Council ICCT published a report claiming that methane emissions from LNG-powered ships are higher than assumed by current regulations.

“We estimate that using LNG as a marine fuel emits more than 120 percent more greenhouse gases than marine diesel,” said Bryan Comer, Director of ICCT’s Marine Program. According to him, the ship is a step in the wrong direction.

Although LNG burns cleaner than traditional marine fuels such as fuel oil, there is a risk that it will release methane into the atmosphere. Methane is a much stronger greenhouse gas than carbon dioxide, binding 80 times more heat than carbon dioxide in 20 years.

At the same time, according to Royal Caribbean, Icon of the Seas is 24 percent more energy efficient than the International Maritime Organization requires for newer ships. The company plans to introduce a ship with net zero energy consumption by 2035.