The world’s largest nuclear power plant may soon reopen in Japan | Economy

Dec 27, 2023 at 9:42 AM Update: 16 minutes ago

The largest nuclear power plant in the world will probably be allowed to reopen soon. Japan’s Kashiwazaki-Kariwa power plant closed in 2021 because Tokyo believed it was not safe enough. Now the problems would be solved.

The owners are eager to reopen the plant. The Japanese regulator lifted the ban on Wednesday, but local permission is still required for resumption of work.

After the Fukushima nuclear disaster, all nuclear power plants in Japan were closed except Kashiwazaki-Kariwa. But because management could not guarantee safety at the power plant, the power plant was also closed two years ago.

According to the watchdog, a lot went wrong at the nuclear power plant. For example, an unauthorized staff member had access to dangerous zones in the plant.

According to the regulator, the safety problems have now been resolved. The measures that make it impossible for the plant to transport uranium to the plant or load fuel rods into its reactors have therefore been lifted.

