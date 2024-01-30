The world’s safest low-cost airlines in 2024

Ceoworld magazine annually publishes a ranking of the safest airlines in the world. The ranking is made from among nearly 350 airlines, taking into account various criteria, such as serious safety incidents, recent fatal accidents, ratings from aviation regulators, fleet age and expert pilot training. The magazine uses this information to determine the safest airlines.

New Zealand’s national carrier has been ranked as the number one airline for 2024. Australian carrier Qantas is at number 2 on the list, followed by Virgin Australia, Etihad Airways and Qatar Airways.

Which are the safest low-cost airlines in 2024? Here is the magazine list.

  • Jetstar
  • EasyJet
  • Ryanair
  • Wizz Air
  • Norwegian
  • Frontier
  • Vueling
  • Vietjet
  • Southwest
  • Volaris
  • Flydubs
  • AirAsia Group
  • Cebu Pacific
  • Sun Country
  • Spirit
  • Westjet
  • JetBlue
  • Air Arabia
  • Indigo
  • Eurowings

    • Here is the ranking of the other airlines:

  • Air New Zealand
  • Qantas
  • Virgin Australia
  • Etihad Airways
  • Qatar Airways
  • Emirates
  • All Nippon Airways
  • Finnair
  • Cathay Pacific Airways
  • Alaska Airlines
  • SAS
  • Korean Air
  • Singapore Airlines
  • EVA Air
  • British Airways
  • Turkish Airlines
  • TAP Air Portugal
  • Lufthansa/Swiss Group
  • KLM
  • Japan Airlines
  • Hawaiian Airlines
  • American Airlines
  • Air France
  • Air Canada Group
  • United Airlines
