The world’s safest low-cost airlines in 2024

Ceoworld magazine annually publishes a ranking of the safest airlines in the world. The ranking is made from among nearly 350 airlines, taking into account various criteria, such as serious safety incidents, recent fatal accidents, ratings from aviation regulators, fleet age and expert pilot training. The magazine uses this information to determine the safest airlines.

New Zealand’s national carrier has been ranked as the number one airline for 2024. Australian carrier Qantas is at number 2 on the list, followed by Virgin Australia, Etihad Airways and Qatar Airways.

Which are the safest low-cost airlines in 2024? Here is the magazine list.

Jetstar

EasyJet

Ryanair

Wizz Air

Norwegian

Frontier

Vueling

Vietjet

Southwest

Volaris

Flydubs

AirAsia Group

Cebu Pacific

Sun Country

Spirit

Westjet

JetBlue

Air Arabia

Indigo

Eurowings

Here is the ranking of the other airlines:

Air New Zealand

Qantas

Virgin Australia

Etihad Airways

Qatar Airways

Emirates

All Nippon Airways

Finnair

Cathay Pacific Airways

Alaska Airlines

SAS

Korean Air

Singapore Airlines

EVA Air

British Airways

Turkish Airlines

TAP Air Portugal

Lufthansa/Swiss Group

KLM

Japan Airlines

Hawaiian Airlines

American Airlines

Air France

Air Canada Group

United Airlines