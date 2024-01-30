The world’s safest low-cost airlines in 2024

#worlds #safest #lowcost #airlines
Ceoworld magazine annually publishes a ranking of the safest airlines in the world. The ranking is made from among nearly 350 airlines, taking into account various criteria, such as serious safety incidents, recent fatal accidents, ratings from aviation regulators, fleet age and expert pilot training. The magazine uses this information to determine the safest airlines.
New Zealand’s national carrier has been ranked as the number one airline for 2024. Australian carrier Qantas is at number 2 on the list, followed by Virgin Australia, Etihad Airways and Qatar Airways.
Which are the safest low-cost airlines in 2024? Here is the magazine list.
Here is the ranking of the other airlines: