The worst games of 2023. Metacritic announced this year’s losers, a Czech game also made the list

Review aggregator Metacritic has revealed the 10 worst games of 2023 based on a weighted average of reviews from critics.

  • Metacritic has released a list of the ten worst games of 2023
  • The first place was The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

It’s hard to believe, but the end of 2023 is approaching, and with it, the classic look back on this year. For the gaming industry, this year has been full of successes, but also of bad news. Sales records alternated with massive layoffs across the industry. However, most of the attention now turns to the best games at the end of the year. However, review aggregator Metacritic has released a ranking of the ten worst games to hit gamers.

Games are ranked by Metascore (as of December 18, 2023) before rounding, and any titles with less than 7 reviews from professional critics are automatically excluded. A game can only appear once on the list, so if a given title appeared multiple times on different platforms based on its poor reception, only the lowest rated version was included.

It’s no surprise that Sméago tops the chartsl. At the head of the list is The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, an action fantasy adventure from the world of The Lord of the Rings developed by Daedalic Entertainment, who preferred to end the game production after a total fiasco in-house.

The 10 worst games of 2023 according to Metacritic

  • The Lord of the Rings: Gollum – 34 points
  • Flashback 2 – 35 points
  • Greyhill Incident – 38 points
  • Amount of Error – 40 points
  • Testament: The Order of High-Human – 41 points
  • Crime Boss: Rockay City – 43 points
  • Hellboy: Web of Wyrd – 47 points
  • Gangs of Sherwood – 48 points
  • Loop8: Summer of Gods – 49 points
  • Gargoyles Remastered – 49 points

