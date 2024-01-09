The worst of the worst, that’s what food is

#worst #worst #food

“As tempting as it is, junk food is one of the biggest enemies of heart health. And as a cardiologist, there’s one type of junk food you’ll never see me eating: chips,” says cardiologist Dr. Elizabeth Clodas .

From tortilla chips flavored with nacho cheese to crispy corn puff things, these are some of the most popular snacks in the US, but they’re high in additives and low in fiber and other beneficial nutrients.

Over the course of a year, eating just one bag of chips each day can pour about 3/4 cup of salt into your body while adding extra pounds. Too much sodium can raise your blood pressure, and significant weight gain can adversely affect cholesterol and blood sugar.

But you don’t have to wait a year to see the effect. Studies show that the consumption of poor-quality food negatively affects the function of blood vessels within hours of consumption, adds Koldas, informs CNBC, quoted by businessnovinite.bg.

Fortunately, there are great alternatives:

1. Hummus with vegetables

About half a cup of hummus is the calorie equivalent of a small bag of Cheetos or Doritos.

Add some veggies (essentially zero calories) and you have a snack high in fiber, healthy fats and protein.

2. Raw nuts

One ounce of almost any variety of nut has about 165 calories. Avoid salty flavors and you’ll get all the nutritional benefits without the sodium load.

If you’re not used to eating raw nuts, try mixing equal parts raw and equal parts salted. You’re unlikely to notice much of a difference in taste, but you’ll have cut your sodium intake in half.

3. Fruits

Two small bananas or three oranges is the caloric equivalent of a small bag of chips. You’ll also get lots of vitamins, antioxidants and fiber.

We often reach for chips not because we’re hungry, but because we’re bored, need food, or simply crave it. Instead, look for options that contain dietary fiber, omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants and plant sterols that help lower cholesterol.