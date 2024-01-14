The worst winters in Romania in the last 160 years – What was winter like in the old days and how was life. Cold, Trojans, shortages, but also fun

#worst #winters #Romania #years #winter #days #life #Cold #Trojans #shortages #fun

​It seems hard to believe, but in the past winter really was winter, with a lot of frost and serious snow. Very few would believe that the snow cover could exceed 2 meters even in the plains and that there were whole days with -25 °C, in places where nowadays it is rarely below -10 °C. What were the hardest winters during Eminescu’s time? How was life? What was beautiful? How did the winters of 1929, 1942, 1954 or 1985 go down in history? How different has it been in recent years?

Winter with snow Photo: Shutterstock

Brief information:

The worst episode of severe frost in the south of the country was at the beginning of 1888 when there were six consecutive days with lows below -25, -20 °C. Since then, the absolute minimum for Bucharest dates: -30.5 °C! Even in Sulina it was -25 °C, while in recent years they have rarely been below -10 °C.

The coldest winter of the 19th century in Bucharest was in 1890-91. In January 1892, the maximum value of the snow layer thickness recorded at weather stations located below 1,000 m alt in Romania was recorded: at Roman it was 250 cm.

Cities were different during the big snows of a few decades ago. There were also pranks among the blocks, when the snow was very heavy, the children played in the tunnels or built “casemates”. Schools were only closed exceptionally. People were not surprised that it snowed a lot in January or February, because that was the norm in winter. The people were much more used to the cold and could bear it more easily than we do.

Around 1880, during the very frosty winters, people skated on the lakes in Bucharest, there were competitions and parties. The ice was durable for many days in winters when there were numerous nights with lows below -15 C.

Many people still have an image of the old winters in the city: the incredible silence that was on the streets in the first hours after a very heavy snowfall, because there were hardly any cars and only the sounds of voices and shovels and only a few engines could be heard .

The winters of the past had something special: the snow cover lasted for months, even at low altitude. For example, at the beginning of 1969 there were 80 consecutive days with snow in Bucharest, something that now seems impossible.

One big difference was that in the real winters of old it snowed a lot in December as well, as it did in years like 1973, 1975, 1977, 1980, 1998 or 2001. For the last 7-8 years December has kept bringing record heat.

In the villages, people heated themselves with wood if they had it. If not, the fire was made with straw, coke or, exceptionally, with dung. People didn’t really have a way to make 23-25 ​​degrees in their houses.

The totalitarian communist regime could mobilize large numbers of people for snow removal, and thousands of people were on the streets with shovels, even if many did not want to be there.

In the winter of 1929 there were also temperatures below -35 °C and in some areas the snow layer exceeded two meters thick. The press of the time wrote about many people who froze to death in their homes, on trains or on the roads.

The winter of 1942 was very hard and brought many temperatures below -30 °C, made all the more complicated because it was a time of war and shortages. It was the coldest in the Brașov area: there was not enough wood; factories, schools and shops were closed for several days and trains ran with long delays and jams.

The winter of 1954 will go down in history and will probably never be repeated. The images of snowy trams, huge mountains of snow on the streets of Bucharest and soldiers trying to clear the snow with shovels are famous. The snow was transported for a month with the dump trucks and trucks available at the time.

January 1963 was the coldest month on record with complete weather records, with a national average of -9.3 °C. Dozens of absolute cold records still stand and there were also -38 °C, temperature recorded in just four years: 1929, 1942, 1963 and 1985.

The winter of 1985 was terrible because it came at a time of shortages and long queues for food. There were also apartments with temperatures of 6-8 °C inside, and in many institutions even the mains could not be used, because the electrical installations could not cope. There were also frequent power outages. Fortunately, the winter was no longer as harsh as it was then.

The winter of 2012 was the last to bring very serious snow to the south of the country. In 2015, it was the last time with minimums below -32 °C in the country, and January of 2017 was the coldest in the last decade. In the last four years the winters have been mild.

In no big city in the country is the absolute cold record from the last 35 years. Most cold records that still stand date from 1929, 1942, 1963, 1964 or 1985.

Worst winters in 160 years – Record high snow and cold

1858

February was extremely cold in Bucharest, with an average of -6.9 C.

1862

November was a winter month in Bucharest, with an average of -2.3 C. And March was annoyingly cold, with an average of only +0.7 C.

1865

The coldest month is December in Bucharest, with an average of -7.7 C.

1881

In a frosty February of the year Romania became a Kingdom, it seemed to Vasile Alecsandri that people were leading a carefree life “In Bucharest, people are having more fun than ever, despite the threats of the thermometer; they dance over maybe, as in all of Europe, as the newspapers say”, writes Ioana Pârvulescu in the book “In the intimacy of the 19th century.

“In winter, the people of Bucharest pass various sports tests: the lake freezes and is filled with properly dressed skaters, the ladies with fur collars and their dresses down to the ice, and the gentlemen with coats and hats.” A Swedish officer named Roos came to Romania for the first time in 1883, on a good ice for skating, it is also written in the quoted volume: a contest is organized with several tests: speed, figures, the circle of the lake twice with the flag in hand and, the test of endurance, i.e. three laps of the lake.

1887-88

It has been a very harsh winter, and the first seven days of the year brought the lowest temperatures ever recorded in the country at the beginning of the year.

In Bucharest there were six consecutive days with minimums below -20 C, and on January 4th there were -30.5 C. In Slatina there were two days with minimums of -31 C, and in Turnu Măgurele there were six days with minimums below -25 C.

It was -26 C in Giurgiu and -25 C in Sulina, a city where currently it is rarely -10 C. In Drobeta Turnu Severin there were six consecutive days with minimums below -20 C, including one night with -24 C.

Also in January, it was -34.8 C at the weather station in Șumuleu Ciuc (near Miercurea Ciuc), which was not in Romania at the time.

1880 and 1881

In the first year it was -28.7 C in Bucharest, and in the second -29.2 C, both in the first month of the year.

1890-91

It was the coldest winter in the second part of the 19th century in Bucharest, with an average of -5.7 C. The difference is huge compared to the warmest winter of the 19th century, that of 1862-63, when the average was +3.4 C.

1892

On January 26, the maximum value of the snow layer thickness recorded at weather stations located below 1,000 m alt was recorded: in Roman it was 250 cm.

1893

On January 14, -35 C was recorded at the Păncești – Dragomirești weather station, located in the southern area of ​​today’s Roman city. A day later -35.6 degrees were recorded at the Slatina Strihareț weather station, located on the left bank of the Olt. January was fantastically cold in Bucharest, with an average of -10.6 C.

1902

A very cold December brought temperatures of -32.2 C in Bod (near Brașov) -26.5 C in Tg Mureș, -26.2 in Oradea, -26 in Craiova, -23 C in Buzău and -20 C in Sulina.

1923

A legendary winter in Brașov: the snow layer was 152 cm on January 20, and on February 2 it was still over one meter at the weather station. The Trojans exceeded 2.5 meters in height on the streets. And in Pitesti there was more than a meter of snow.

1929

Extremely thick layer of snow at Cotnari, 210 cm on January 14. The winter was very hard, and in the press of the time it was written about many people who froze to death in their houses, in trains or on the roads.

At Vf Omu it was -38 C on February 19, the minimum of the month at national level at present. In Gheorgheni it was -35 C. That month brought extremely low minimums: -33.8 in Predeal -32.5 in Cluj, -32 in Tg Mureș, -31 in Sibiu, -29.6 in Brașov, -28 .6 in Galați, -25 in Constanța and Buzău, -24.2 C in Bucharest. Also in that winter it was -25.6 C in Sulina.

1935

In Timișoara it was -29.2 C in February, and in Oradea it was -24.5 C, extremely low temperatures for these cities in the west of the country.

1937

In Iași – the Copou weather station – it was -36.3 C on February 1, the lowest temperature measured in the second month of the year in inhabited areas.

1941

Heavy winter in which there were 170 cm of snow in Câmpina, and 135 cm in Botoșani.

1942

1942 was one of the most difficult years of the last century for the Romanians, because there were a lot of shortages, it was in the middle of the war, the Romanian troops were fighting in the Crimea and then in the Don and in Stalingrad, and the Americans were making the first expedition to the oil fields from you are raining

The winter was very hard in the Brașov area: there was not enough wood; factories, schools and shops were closed for several days and trains ran with long delays and jams.

The winter of 1942 will go down in history because it brought not only the absolute cold record (-38.5 C at Bod) but also absolute minimums in many other places. They were -34.8 C in Alexandria, -32.8 C in Tg Mureș, -32.2 C in Bucharest Băneasa, -31 C in Tg Jiu, -29.6 C in Buzău, -29.2 in Oradea and -24.7 C in Constanta. In two days of January, the absolute record was also set for Câmpina, a place famous for its mild winter climate. It was -26.6 C in the city of Prahov.

1943

In Călărași, the snow layer reached a maximum thickness of 115 cm.

1947

On February 1, it was -35.2 C at Intorsura Buzăului.

In the first decade of January, it was -29.2 C in Calafat, the hottest place in the country in recent years, during the summer.

1953

At Intorsura Buzăului, the thickness of the snow layer was 108 cm in February. In Rădăuți and Suceava there were 120 cm, also in the second part of February.

1954

The winter of 1954 will go down in history and will probably never be repeated. The snow removal was possible because the regime could quickly mobilize a large number of people and there was no room for discussion.

The maximum layer measured in the country at weather stations was 173 cm in Călărași, on February 25, 1954, and the layer persisted, because a week later it was still 160 cm. The Trojans were also over 4-5 meters in the south and southeast of the country. The snow layer exceeded one meter over a wide area of ​​the country, not just in a small area. The wind also blew at 120-130 km/h.

The images of snowy trams, huge mountains of snow on the streets of Bucharest and soldiers trying to clear the snow with shovels are famous. The snow was transported for a month with the dump trucks and trucks available at the time.

Most absolute records regarding the thickness of the snow layer date from the winter of 1954. Here are some examples: Turnu Măgurele (150 cm), Cernavodă (138 cm) Roșiorii de vede (135 cm), Slobozia (133 cm), Titu (128 cm ), Videle (121 cm), Alexandria (120 cm), Bucharest Baneasa (109 cm).

The winter brought not only record snow, but also a lot of frost.

In Cârlibaba it was -37.2 C on January 27. The weather station has been defunct for several decades.

In Toplița and Roman it was -33.2 C, in Bacău it was -32.5 C, and in Giurgiu, -30.2 C in February. The absolute minimum was also established in Suceava: -31 C.

1957

At Vf Omu it was -32.4 C in December and, extremely rare, -30.8 C in November.

1959

In November, the snow layer reached 156 cm in Botoșani.

1961

In Satu Mare it was -30.4 C in December, on Christmas Eve.

1963

Cold records set 61 years ago are still in force at dozens of weather stations. Many of them will probably never be surpassed.

An extraordinarily cold winter brought a minimum of -38 C in Joseni, on January 18, and also then there were -35.2 C in Dej, -34.7 in Toplița and -33.8 C in Bistrța.

The month of January brought very low temperatures everywhere: -35.5 C in Craiova, -35.3 in Timișoara, -35.2 in Intorsura Buzăului, -34.6 in Miercurea Ciuc, -34.3 in Poiana Stampei, – 34.2 C in Cluj and Dumbrăveni, -33.9 in Sebeș, -33.6 in Lugoj -32.8 in Tg Mureș, -31.8 in Sibiu, -31.6 in Deva, -30.6 in Iasi, -29.3 in Brașov and -24.5 in Semenic. In Bucharest, it was -23.9 degrees C towards the end of January, but also a day with a maximum of -12.2 C.

1966-1967

In Fetești, the snow layer reached a thickness of 120 cm in the first days of January.

And the winter of 1966-67 was a hard one, in Bucharest there were more than 65 consecutive days with a layer of snow, and in Brașov, more than 80 days.

1968 – 1969

In February, the snow cover reached 46 cm in Constanța, an extremely rare value. There was a layer of snow in Bucharest from the beginning of January until the end of March. There were 120 consecutive days with snow in Predeal.

1977

A very serious avalanche occurred in Bâlea Lac, killing 23 people. After this tragic event, on November 1, 1978, the Bâlea-Lac meteorological station was established, with complete measurements from January 1, 1979. The weather station there has on average the thickest layer of snow in the country, with maximums that can it reaches 400 cm.

1980

In mid-January, it was -21 C in Oradea. In the capital, the minimum was -24 C, and the maximum, extremely low: -13 C. At Intorsura Buzăului, it was -30 C. In January, there was 60 cm of snow in Sibiu and 128 cm in Păltiniș.

1985

It was a long winter with lows that frequently fell below -20 C in the country and terrible cold in the houses and in many places there were power cuts and the stoves could hardly be used. It was often 6-8 degrees Celsius in the apartments and in many institutions it was forbidden to use the stoves, because the electrical network could not cope. At the “poles” of the cold there were days with maximums of -23, -20 C, but also in Bucharest there were days with maximums of -11 C.

In January there were 76 cm of snow in Câmpina, a place with a mild winter climate in general, and in February there were 80 cm of snow in Bucharest and 48 cm in Tg Mureș. The snow layer was maintained for a long time because there were a lot of frosty days. At Miercurea Ciuc it was -38.4 C in mid-January, the second lowest temperature ever measured in the country, after the absolute record. At Intorsura Buzăului it was -35.5 C.

1987

On the last day of January it was -34 C at Miercurea Ciuc, and the next day it was -35.2. In Joseni it was -33 C, and in Intorsura, -32. Even in Călăraşi it was -25 degrees C. On March 5 it was -30 C at Poiana Stampei, in Suceava county.

At Bâlea Lac it is normal to have a layer of snow for months, but in the winter of 1987-88 there were almost 240 consecutive days, from the beginning of November 1987 to the end of June 1988.

1989

In December it was -31 C at Intorsura Buzăului. At Predeal there were more than 140 consecutive days with snow cover, from the end of October 1988, until after the middle of March 1989.

1990

At Intorsura Buzăului it was -34.5 C on January 5 and -33.3 the following day. In Brașov it was -29.2 C. It was also cold in the south: -22.6 C in Giurgiu.

1993

In February it was -31.5 C at Intorsura Buzăului. On January 6, it was -29.8 C in Calafat.

1997

In January, it was 81 cm at Miercurea Ciuc, and on May 2, it was 388 cm at Bâlea Lac, the second highest thickness of the snow layer ever measured in the country. In April there were 126 cm in Predeal.

1998

On Christmas day, it was -34.5 C at Intorsura Buzăului, the absolute minimum for December in the country, since there are weather data. In Miercurea Ciuc it was -33, and in Iași it was -27.2 C. As we could see, in recent years on Christmas day it was still over 15 C at lunchtime (and a record of +20.9 C in Calafat, in 2023).

2005

On February 8, it was -35.8 C at Intorsura Buzăului, the absolute minimum for this city. Also In February, it was -31.6 C in Brașov, and on March 1, it was -31.7 C in Bâlea Lac.

On March 11, -33 C was recorded in Obârsia Lotrului, the lowest March temperature in our country, an exceptional monthly minimum in a place where the average for March is around 0 degrees and the minimum rarely drops below -15 C.

In Brașov, the snow layer reached 31 cm on February 2, 2005, a value valid for the Ghimbav weather station. In higher areas of Brașov, the snow cover exceeded 40-45 cm this century.

In Sibiu, the snow layer reached 35 cm at the end of January.

2006

In two consecutive days, towards the end of January, they were below -33 C in Miercurea Ciuc. At Sulina it was -19.9 degrees C.

2008

At Zimnicea, the thickest layer of snow measured on the plain this century was recorded: 106 cm on January 4.

2010

For two consecutive days it was almost -32 C in Miercurea Ciuc. There haven’t been any lows this low since.

In Bucharest it was -24.8 degrees Celsius in January, and in Iasi it was -26.9. Even Constanța recorded the lowest temperature in recent decades: -17.8 C, and in Galati it was -21.5 C. In Brașov it was -30.2 degrees C. In Călărași it was -23.5 Celsius degrees.

2012

The winter of 2012 was the last to bring very serious snow to the south of the country. On February 14, there were 72 cm at the Filaret weather station and 63 cm at Băneasa, according to ANM data. Such thicknesses of the snow cover occur about once a century.

February 2012 was one of the coldest months in Bucharest, it started with -23° C, and on the 9th it was -24° C. In that month there were 15 frosty nights (minimum below -10° C) .

The snow lasted a long time then, even though it was towards the end of February and the maximum was +11° C. On February 29, there were 21 cm in Bucharest, and on March 1 it snowed and 26 cm fell. The snow cover lasted until March 10.

Also on that day in mid-February 2012, the snow layer reached 69 cm in Craiova and 50 cm in Iași.

2015

One of the few episodes under -30 in the last decade. On January 8, it was -34.7 at Intorsura Buzăului and -33.3 C at Brașov (absolute minimum). And the daytime maximum was extremely low: it was -15 C in Brașov, Baraolt, Miercurea Ciuc and Târgu Secuiesc.

2017

The winter of 2016-17 was the coldest in recent years, because December also brought low temperatures. January 2017 was the coldest month in the last decade in the country.

That year also brought late spring snows. On April 21, there was 50 cm of snow in Predeal, 15 cm in Brașov, 24 cm in Intorsura Buzăului, and in Bârnova, near Iași, the layer had reached 65 cm.

2018

March was a very cold month: it started with temperatures below -15 C in the country and towards the end it snowed a lot in the plains. There were 23 cm of snow in Bucharest on the 24th.

2020-2023

The winters were mild compared to the 60s or 80s and there were also areas in Dobrogea where the minimums did not drop below -10 C. The lowest temperature in recent years was -31.1 C at Intorsura Buzăului, on the 9 February 2023. It was only an exception, because 2023 was (also) at Intorsura, the warmest year since weather data exists.

A rarity for the southern area: on February 7, 2020, there was 34 cm of snow in Giurgiu.