The WRC stage of ‘Tet Rally Latvia’ is planned to be recognized as a fiscally neutral event

Photo: Vladislav Maschl

The organization of the World Rally Championship (WRC) stage in Latvia in 2024 and the organization of the 2025 European Basketball Championship final tournament for men (“EuroBasket 2025”) are planned to be recognized as fiscally neutral events, according to the informative report developed by the Ministry of Economy (ME), which was conceptually supported by the government on Tuesday .



The informative report “On the provision of funding for large and important events” was developed to inform the Cabinet of Ministers about the provision of funding for large and important events, including sports events, in the coming years, offering criteria and methodology for assessing the impact on the national economy, including an assessment of the projected increase in tax revenues.

The informative report states that it is necessary to recognize the organization of the WRC stage in Latvia in 2024 as a fiscally neutral event and instruct the Ministry of Economy to prepare and submit to the Cabinet of Ministers for consideration a draft order on increasing the 2024 appropriation in the amount of 1.883 million euros for the co-financing of the state budget for the organization of the event.

It is also necessary to recognize the organization of “EuroBasket 2025” in Latvia as a fiscally neutral event and to instruct the Minister of Economic Affairs and Economy to submit to the Cabinet of Ministers a draft order on increasing the 2024 appropriation in the amount of 2.02 million euros and the necessary funding in 2025 in the amount of 4.97 million euros co-financing of the state budget for the organization of the event.

EM indicates that a major event is an international-scale event that takes place in Latvia and is organized, delegated or the cooperation partner is a global or European organization (for example, the International Olympic Committee, the International Hockey Federation, AEG Live (USA) etc.), the event is widely covered in the media and has a significant impact on Latvia’s economy (international recognition and competitiveness, etc.), and it also attracts at least 10,000 nights of foreign visitors and participants staying in Latvian tourist accommodation. The duration of the event must be at least two or more days.

Support for large-scale events is intended as a support program with state co-financing up to 90% of the calculated value-added tax (VAT) revenue generated by foreign visitors. It is planned that event activities such as advance payment to an international organization for organizing the event will be supported (for example, license fee, calendar registration fee, TV broadcast, participation fee, which is required to grant international status or rating to a planned event, etc.); costs of renting venues and land areas; costs of technical equipment and inventory (including security); transport costs (rental, fuel) in Latvia for the joint transportation of the participants of the international event between the venues of the event; security, anti-doping, medical services.

“Encouraging the organization of major events in Latvia in various fields, such as culture and art, sports and the entertainment industry, business and conferences, research and science, large public events or cultural events and festivals, will ensure not only additional income in the national economy, but also promote Latvia’s international recognition. The organization of large international events attracts local and foreign visitors, contributes to the development of local infrastructure, economic growth, and also creates jobs in directly related areas – hotels, restaurants, retail, transport, as well as related goods and services industries. Holding such events confirms Latvia’s competitiveness as a safe and attractive destination for industry professionals as well as guests of our country,” emphasizes the Minister of Economy Victor Valainis.