The year 2023 in luge sports will end with the Latvian Cup – Winter sports – Sportacentrs.com

#year #luge #sports #Latvian #Cup #Winter #sports #Sportacentrs.com

Thursday, December 28 from From 15.00 to 19.00 the official training runs will take place.

The national luge sports team will be represented by all its members: Gints Bērziņš,

Kristers Aparjod, Kaspars Rinks, Sigita Bērziņa, Elīna Ieva Vītola, Kendija Aparjod, Franceška Bona, Mārtiņš Bots/Roberts Plūme, Eduards Ševits-Mikelševis/Lukas Krasts, as well as the women’s two-seater crews Anda Upīte/Sania Ozoliņa, Viktorija Ziediņa/Selīna Elizabete Zvilna and Marta Robežniece/Kitija Bogdanova.

The program of the 2023 Latvian Cup in luge sports

Time Event 9:00 a.m. Races: Men; Juniors; Women; Juniors; Two-seater crew women; Two-seater crew juniors; Two-seater crew men; Two-seater crew juniors; Youth “A” 10.30 Competition rides: Youth “A”; Youth “B” 11.30 Races: Two-seater crews Youth “A”; Two-seater crews “B” Two-seater crews Youth “A”; Young women “B”; Young women “C”; Youth “C”

Information prepared by:

LKSF