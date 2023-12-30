The year 2023 in photos: Willem-Alexander visits Texel

#year #photos #WillemAlexander #visits #Texel

A photo often says more than a thousand words. With the year 2023 almost over, these striking news photos provide a good overview of the most important events of the past year.

Rutte’s visit to the United States, a combative Pope, a bathing King Willem-Alexander, ‘vegetarian’ wolves and a training Pieter Omtzigt produced a number of beautiful news photos.

In January, Prime Minister Rutte flew to the American city of Washington for a meeting with his American colleague Joe Biden. After the official part, Rutte and Biden went into the city for some ‘relaxation’. As can be clearly seen in this photo, both gentlemen thoroughly enjoyed life.

The war in Ukraine continued to rage throughout 2023. Many Western countries sent weapons and aid to Ukraine. In March, the Vatican could no longer stand by passively. After a short military training, Pope Francis himself left for Ukraine to put things in order.

The royal couple visited the Wadden Islands in May this year. King Willem-Alexander had himself photographed relaxing in the Wadden Sea.

The return of the wolf to the Dutch landscape led to a fierce discussion between supporters and opponents. Many Drenthe sheep fell victim to the hungry wolves. A trial to get wolves used to meat substitutes failed.

2023 was unmistakably the year of Pieter Omtzigt. In the House of Representatives elections in November, Omtzigt won no fewer than twenty seats with his political party New Social Contract. Many Dutch people saw Omtzigt as their lifesaver. To prepare for that tough role, Omtzigt spent a large part of the year in the gym.