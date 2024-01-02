The year 2023 on highways – news

#year #highways #news

The Poles handed over fifty kilometers of highways to motorists in 2023, in the coming year they want it to be roughly half. However, we are only talking about highways, together with expressways and regional roads, it will be almost 200 kilometers. Poland is one of the European leaders in road construction. The Czechs talk about 2023 as a year that has no parallel in terms of construction, they are handing over 70 kilometers of roads and highways, and next year they want to open over one hundred and forty new kilometers.

Slovakia lags significantly behind its neighbors. In the past year, highway officials handed over only 4.3 kilometers of the R4 road as a bypass of Prešov. It was not possible to complete either the highway feeder and the ecoduct in Kysucie, or the part of R3 in Orava. The progress of our neighbors should push us also because the opening of their sections in the border affects our traffic. Well, it doesn’t happen like that.

Casting at the resort

If Slovakia experienced dynamism in the past year, it was only in connection with the exchange of posts, whether the director of the National Highway Company, or the post of Minister of Transport. Pavol Lančarič succeeded Andrej Doležal (We Are Family) after the appointment of the caretaker government in May, and Jozef Ráž (Smer-SD) took over the post after the September elections.

In October, Lančarič managed to recall the head of the NDS, Vladimír Jacko. He justified it by managerial failure and misconduct during the tender for the construction of the R1 section Banská Bystrica – Slovenská Ľupča. The Public Procurement Office decided that the tender must be repeated. Stanislav Beňa was the temporary head of the highway department and was replaced by Filip Macháček after the elections.

Waiting for the new government

With the arrival of the new minister, efforts for negotiations immediately began, especially regarding the Kysuck D3 highway, where a key section of twenty kilometers from Čadka to Žilina is still missing. The works have been in the phase of preparation of zoning decisions and construction procedures for several years. The European Union gives us 800 million for its completion, Slovakia is still drowning in preparatory processes.

No one dares to guess the date of completion, the latest estimates exceed the year 2030. The hope for speeding up the completion is the preparation of several changes in the laws, which are supposed to help accelerate the construction of expressways and highways. “We have to make a law on superior infrastructure, where we would simplify the permitting processes,” said Minister Jozef Ráž in November.

(The article continues below the picture)

4 photos in the gallery Minister Jozef Ráž came to the Žilina self-governing region to discuss the situation with the Kysuck D3 highway Source: ŽSK

The situation in Kysucie is critical. On the main road between Čadca and Žilina, daily half-hour queues form in both directions, delays are sometimes even longer. This is related to the fact that the D3 highway is a planned part of the trans-European corridor TEN-T Baltica – Adria connecting Baltic seaports with Adriatic ones. In addition to significant international transit, there is also a large amount of domestic transit on this route, in connection with car factories in the Czech Nošovice (Hyundai), in the Slovak Teplička nad Váhom (KIA) and in the Polish Bielsko-Biała (General Motors).

Highways and neighborhood relations

While we lack a key highway in the north of Slovakia, in August the Czechs opened the last part of the Trinca bypass, which is a key part of the connection of the Czech highway network to Slovakia. The Poles are building the S1 highway all the way to our borders and sealed it by demolishing the last tunnel pipe.

The section of the road 1/68 Třanovice – Nebory, which the Czechs launched, is part of the definitive solution for the connection of their future D48 highway with Slovakia. The journey to our borders will be accelerated by approximately five minutes.

The importance of the completed 1/68 is enhanced by the operation of Hyundai Motors Company in Nošovice. And here we come to Czech-Slovak relations. Road 1/68 was a condition for connecting Nošovice Hyundai with the KIA Motors car manufacturer in Teplicka nad Váhom, Slovakia. The Czechs fulfilled their task, the Slovaks did not. The D3 highway, which is supposed to speed up transit from the Czech border towards Žilina and further to Teplička, is missing. And so it becomes a task for the next minister. The Žilina self-governing region, regional politicians, and activists for the completion of the highway have already negotiated with Jozef Ráž, who had to assure them that the completion of D3 is still a priority for the department.

The D3 should also have been important for the connection of traffic from Poland – they are completing the S1 Milowka-Przybedza section across the border, as a bypass of Wengierská Górka. In mid-September, they broke through the second tunnel pipe on this section and are going to the finals. What is even more important, they will also complete the new four-lane S1 highway in the direction of Bielsko-Biala – Katowice. So from Katovice it will be possible to reach Slovakia by highway. However, according to current information, the Polish side will complete the S1 Milowka-Przybedza section, which leads to our borders, only in 2025.

Another new term

For the D1 highway from Bratislava to Košice, drivers can count on only one thing in recent years, namely that the completion date keeps getting pushed back. When Skanska took over the work in 2021, it promised that we would be driving it around these days. Their deadline was the end of the year 2023. But instead, the promised year is just another milestone when the tunnel technology was successfully put out to competition. The completion date is thereby moved to 2025.

The source of News from the construction environment D1 Lietavská Lúčka – Dubná Skala with the Višňové tunnel, who wishes to remain anonymous, claims that NDS started the technology competition late and that it must have known when handing over the work to Skanska in 2021 that the technology would not be tendered until the end of 2023 and they don’t have time to build, so the original deadline of December 2023 was a gallows one.

Unclear actions of companies

Although the progress of the construction seems peaceful, it is accompanied by echoes of complaints from small companies who claim that they are going bankrupt due to disagreements on the construction site.

The D1 Lietavská Lúčka – Dubná Skala highway section with the Višňové tunnel was taken over in 2021 by the new construction company Skanska. Since then, the money for the contract has been directed from the National Highway Company to the main contractor Skanska and then to its subcontractor – Porr.

The supplier for Porr was Tubau, as well as its sister company Cestné stavby Liptovský Mikuláš. The Tubau company was supposed to pay the money to the small subcontractors, but it claims that it could not do so because it was not paid by the Porr company. In total, it is supposed to amount to 20 million euros.

The company Tubau ended up in bankruptcy. Claims for more than 36 million euros are registered in the proceedings.

The small contractors handed over documents to the NDS management, in which they claim that Skanska and Porr made serious mistakes during the construction, falsified diaries, and at the same time they were supposed to delete information about construction downtime from the construction diaries. Small companies claim that information of a similar nature influenced their view on whether the culprit in a case that resembles the one in Váhostavsk from 2014 is only the Tubau company.

The subcontractors believe that by doing this, the contractor and the company Porr wanted to prevent some information from reaching the client, that is, the National Highway Company. NDS did not have to learn that there was a downtime or failure of building management. Neither Skanska nor Porr deny the subcontractors’ statements.

(The article continues below the picture)

4 photos in the gallery Both Porr and Skanska distanced themselves from the accusations that they did not pay Tubau. Source: nds

Single tape cutting

The first section of the northern part of the Prešov R4 bypass will save motorists approximately ten minutes. It was opened on September 25 and will relieve the regional city of 15,000 vehicles a day.

The costs of the already completed 4.3 kilometer long section amounted to almost 143 million euros. Compared to the original, anticipated amount, expenses increased by four million euros. Originally, the construction of the first stage was supposed to be financed from the state budget, in the end approximately 70 million euros will be paid from European funds.

(the article continues under the photo)

4 photos in the gallery Opening of the R4 section Prešov – northern bypass, I. stage Source: Robo Hakl/aktuality.sk

The construction of the first stage of the northern bypass of Prešov began in July 2019, completion was originally planned for March 2023, but in 2021 the construction date was extended by four months.

The open section is 4.3 kilometers long and includes the Bikoš tunnel with a length of 1.15 kilometers.

They started the second stage

On the same day that the competent people cut the tape of the first section, they also tapped the foundation stone and the construction of II started. stages of the northern bypass R4.

“The second stage measures 10.2 kilometers. It contains 12 bridge structures with a total length of 1.7 kilometers, the Okruhliak tunnel with a length of 1.8 kilometers,” Róbert Šinály, CEO of Eurovia SK, presented the project.

The public competition was won by the Association R4 northern bypass of Prešov II. stage. It is made up of the companies EUROVIA SK, a.s. as the leading member and others are EUROVIA CS, a.s., SMS a.s., VÁHOSTAV – SK, a.s. and TuCon, a.s. They succeeded with an offer of 337,745,665 euros.

The construction will be financed from the state budget and partially from the European CEF program. The contractual deadline for the completion of construction is in the last quarter of 2027. The section will save motorists another 10 minutes after completion.

Košice bypass under construction

Part of R2 Košice, Šaca – Košické Oľšany, II is currently under construction. section. It will be more than 14 kilometers long and is scheduled to be completed in 2025.

Originally, a 21-kilometer long route Košice – Šaca – Košické Oľsany was planned. In 2018, it was divided into two subsections Košice Olšany – Križovatka R2/R4 as the second stage and Križovatka R2/R4 – Košice-Šaca as the first stage.

Construction was originally supposed to cost 132.6 million euros, the price has already increased by five million. There will be no tunnel on the route and it will be built on a straight section. It will have 13 bridges and three level crossings.

“We plan to start the construction of the nearly 7-kilometer continuation of the R2 stretch in public competition in 2024. We estimate that the construction will cost a little over 140 million euros,” the National Highway Company reported.

The upcoming section of Košice R2 has a zoning decision issued, documentation for a building permit has been delivered, and the building is almost completely settled in property and legal terms.

Branisko can have a second oven

The Branisko tunnel could finally be double-piped. In the spring, the National Highway Company announced a public tender for the development of a feasibility study for the 2nd profile of the D1 Beharovce — Branisko. The estimated value of the order is 235,000 euros.

In 2022, according to highway officials, the average daily intensity on the Branisko tunnel section was over 16,000 vehicles per 24 hours. According to the directive of the European Union, the second tunnel pipe is necessary when 10,000 vehicles per day per lane are reached in 24 hours.

“The construction of the second tube of the Branisko tunnel is so realistically on schedule. Analyzes have already confirmed to us that the construction of the left pipe is technically possible even during the operation of the right pipe,” announced the National Highway Company.

“It is a potential funnel. So, in seven to eight years, the lifetime of the technology in one Braniska oven will end,” said Vladimír Jacko, the then general director and chairman of the board of the state-owned company, at the beginning of this year.

Branisko, an overpriced single tube, was built from 1996 until it opened in 2003. In one two-way tube, a speed of 80 km/h is allowed. The tunnel is 4.9 kilometers long. If the pipe were closed, without the existence of the other one, drivers would have no choice but to drive on the original route.

Direction Ukraine not yet known

In June 2023, the then Minister of Transport and Construction, Pavol Lančarič, updated the highway construction plan, which had been prepared by his predecessor, Andrej Doležal. One of the priorities is the start of the last section Košice – Ukraine, the feasibility study of which is currently underway.

The date when the final variant of the highway to Vyšné Nemecký will be known has not yet been announced. The reason for the accelerated construction, namely the entire section of the D1 highway from Bratislava, is also the arrival of an investor, a car company, in the east of Slovakia.

The construction of the highway is supported by the Zemplín Highway Association. At the end of August, the results of the traffic census between Košice and the border with Ukraine were presented.

“20,468 cars will pass through the village of Dargo,” said Peter Báthory, chairman of the civic association Diaľnica na Zemplín. He pointed out that in 2021 it was 19,717 cars in one day.

President Báthora already met with Minister Jozef Ráž Jr. and State Secretary of the Ministry of Transport Igor Chom at the beginning of November.

“The construction of the D1 highway is an absolute priority for the new government. They are fully aware that the construction of the highway is strategic for the entire region, and we also found agreement that the lengthy construction preparation process should be shortened as soon as possible and brought to the level of the EU states,” the association reported on the social network.

Important Via Carpatia

The northern bypass of Prešov, its first and second stages, are part of the planned R4 expressway, which is supposed to connect Hungary with Poland. Currently, the Svidník bypass and the Košice – Milhošt section are in operation.

It is a route with a length of 60 kilometers. In the past, the previous ministers of transport and the management of the National Highway Company did not rule out financing through a public-private partnership project, the so-called PPP.

The entire stretch of the R4 across Slovakia is an important corridor of European importance Via Carpatia and is part of the TEN-T network. The intention is to connect the Baltic, Black and Aegean seas along the eastern border of the European Union.

Support the creation of independent journalismso that we can continue to prepare quality content for you, and get, in addition to unlimited access to exclusive content, an electronic version of the KAUZY 2023 yearbook. up to 45% discount on our books and book packages according to your choice.

access to exclusive content

you will support free journalism

Aktuality.sk Živé.sk Najmama.sk

Support Aktuality.sk