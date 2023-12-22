The year 2024 is coming with huge penalties! Up to 10,000 lei fine for drivers if they did not turn on the GPS

#year #coming #huge #penalties #lei #fine #drivers #turn #GPS

The legislation has been amended and provides for huge penalties, which will be applied from 2024, and some drivers can receive a fine of up to 10,000 lei if they have not turned on the GPS.

In order to combat tax evasion, the authorities decided to implement the e-Transport system.

With its help, the road transport of goods with a high fiscal risk can be monitored on the territory of Romania.

How the e-Transport system works

All freight transport vehicles will be equipped, compulsorily, with a GPS monitoring system. They are also connected to a software that specifies the goods, their origin and destination. And the information will be updated in real time, after each stop of the GPS mounted on the transport vehicle.

Basically, all the goods that are transported on the territory of Romania will be reported. And the obligation applies both to those who distribute goods and to those who are just transiting our country.

In the case of those who are only transiting Romania, drivers will receive a device that can be used temporarily. And it will be handed over to the authorities, the moment the truck leaves the country.

Thus, ANAF and the Romanian Customs Authority will be able to monitor the transport of goods.

Huge penalties for drivers if they didn’t turn on GPS

Drivers who transport goods and do not use these devices risk huge penalties. They are required to turn on the GPS before setting off. And after each stop where they unloaded the goods or loaded other goods, to turn off this device.

Thus, the authorities will see exactly where a good came from and where it was delivered.

Drivers who do not turn on the GPS or who do not turn it off at their destination risk a fine between 5,000 and 10,000 lei, writes Economica.net.

Fines of up to 100,000 lei for companies that violate the e-Transport law

Individuals risk a fine of up to 50,000 lei, and for companies a penalty of up to 100,000 lei and the confiscation of the value of the undeclared goods is applied if it is found:

violation of the obligation of the transport organizer or the transport operator, as the case may be, to update the information regarding the identification of the road transport vehicle whenever it changes, before resuming movement

violation of the obligation by the users of the RO e-Transport system to make available to the road transport operator the information related to the transported goods, directly or through the transport organizer, as the case may be, until at the latest when the vehicle is presented at the road border crossing point upon entering Romania or at the place of import, respectively when the vehicle is actually put into motion, as the case may be

modification of the data registered in the RO e-Transport system about the transport of goods after presentation at the road border crossing point upon entry into Romania or at the place of import, respectively after the vehicle is actually put into motion on public roads, as the case may be

violation of the obligation to declare in the RO e-Transport system the transport data for all the goods transported within a batch of goods if both goods with a high fiscal risk and other goods that are not part of the category of goods are transported within the batch of goods with high fiscal risk.

A consignment of goods means the set of goods with the same place of loading and unloading, with a single final recipient, transported with a vehicle that can be changed during the journey from the place of loading to the place of unloading.