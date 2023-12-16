#year #full #threats #professor #named #darkest #scenario #Ukraine

Criticism should not be emphasized, it is an expression of democracy

Ukrainian President V. Zelenskiy’s environmental disagreements with the leadership of the army, General Valery Zaluzhno, have recently become an extremely widely discussed topic by various analysts. Discussions were heard that the politicians set such high goals for the army, which they were simply unable to achieve. Allegedly, for this reason, V. Zelenskiy is preparing to replace the commander of the army, General V. Zaluzhna, who has become a symbol of the Ukrainian resistance.

There have been claims that public disagreements between the Ukrainian political and military leadership can have extremely negative consequences, which only the Kremlin can enjoy.

Vytautas Magnus University (VDU) professor G. Mažeikis emphasized to the “Delfi” portal that these processes really should not be emphasized and talked about much greater threats, discussed the worst scenario called a war in Ukraine, which could have serious geopolitical consequences.

“President V. Zelensky’s environmental diplomacy is always criticized, but this is normal in a democratic country. Although we all fear that there will be no unity in Ukraine, the fact that they argue with each other and propose different things, see different solutions, is normal for a democratic country. I don’t see a particular tragedy here, nothing like that happened here. In addition, it cannot be imagined that the figures of President V. Zelensky and the army commander V. Zalužno are untouchable and unanalyzed”, said G. Mažeikis and mentioned that only part of the criticism is expressed openly towards both leaders.

There are more serious problems that are still being glossed over