The year 2024 will bring higher taxes for many companies and individuals / Incomes, consumption and investments will decrease / Taxes will continue to rise in 2025

#year #bring #higher #taxes #companies #individuals #Incomes #consumption #investments #decrease #Taxes #continue #rise

The year 2024 will bring higher taxes for many companies and individuals and, implicitly, a decrease in income, consumption, investments because the state needs additional financial resources, shows an analysis signed by Daniel Anghel, partner and leader of the Department of Fiscal and Legal Consultancy, PwC Romania, taken over by News.ro. According to him, the fiscal-budgetary policy will continue in the direction of tax increases in the following years, with other major changes expected in 2025, the post-election year.

“The year 2024 will bring higher taxes for many companies and individuals and, implicitly, a decrease in income, consumption, investments because the state needs additional financial resources. Some of the fiscal changes were anticipated, under the terms of the PNRR commitments, others came as a surprise. Fiscal-budgetary policy will continue in the direction of tax increases in the following years, with other major changes expected in 2025, the post-election year”, says Daniel Anghel, partner and leader of the Fiscal and Legal Consultancy Department, PwC Romania.

According to him, even if the state needs higher budget revenues, it must find a balance between this need and business development. “They must grow, produce goods, services, provide more and better paid jobs in order to be able to pay, thus, higher taxes to the budget. The second observation is that the dialogue was formal with the business environment, and a consultation in this way risks reducing the trust of investors and, in general, of taxpayers, and trust is the pillar of collaboration, including tax compliance”, he adds.

Analyzing the legislative provisions that will enter into force from 2024, he states that the most impactful novelty, a fiscal experiment, as we have had over time with negative results for both the state and taxpayers, is the minimum tax on turnover of 1% owed by companies that exceed a turnover of 50,000,000 euros. Three categories of taxpayers are distinguished here. The vast majority (other than banking and oil and gas taxpayers) will owe this tax if the calculated profit tax is lower than the turnover tax.

“I was saying that it is an experiment because turnover taxation is an almost non-existent practice in developed countries precisely because the size of the turnover does not necessarily mean large profit margins. According to our estimates, among the companies with a turnover of more than 50 million euros, about 750 companies may be eligible and will owe around 6.2 billion lei”, states the representative of PwC Romania.

The second category is that of credit institutions for which the turnover tax will be 2% for the period January 1, 2024 – December 31, 2025 inclusive; respectively 1% starting from January 1, 2026. This minimum turnover tax will be due additionally, so the profit tax will also be due as before.

“Thus, according to our estimates, the effective tax rate – profit tax plus turnover tax -, calculated on the basis of the financial data for the year 2022, would be between 17% and 72% in relation to gross profit. The most affected will be the banks that had a low effective tax rate and that benefited from certain tax facilities (such as non-taxation of dividend income, the facility regarding reinvested profit, etc.)”, he added.

The third category is of companies in the oil and natural gas sectors that will owe a specific turnover tax of 0.5% in addition to the profit tax.

“A mention would be that from next year the implementation of the global minimum tax is expected, provided for by a European directive that was transposed into a local bill. According to these new rules, this minimum tax of 15% will be calculated at the level of groups that register annual consolidated revenues of at least 750 million euros in at least two of the last four years prior to the reporting year. In practice, companies that meet the inclusion criteria (credit institutions not being subject to this tax, for example) will calculate three taxes from next year: the profit tax of 16%, the minimum turnover tax of 1% and the global minimum of 15 % and they will owe the largest of them. For their part, medium and small companies will bear a higher taxation from next year, but this was anticipated because the PNRR assumed the change of the tax regime for micro-enterprises in the conditions where the employment ceiling has been increased in recent years, reaching up to to 1 million euros last year when it was halved. Several other EU states apply a similar tax, but the turnover ceiling is much lower than a few tens of thousands of euros (in Portugal the highest is 220,000 euros)”, he says.

From January 1, 2024, for micro-enterprises, the tax rates will be 1% if they achieve revenues of up to 60,000 euros inclusive and do not have activities for certain CAEN codes (mainly information technology, HoReCa, medical activities) and 3% for the others .

In the case of income tax and social contributions, the changes bring to the same common denominator all the existing facilities for employees, except for those from research and development.

Thus, for employees in the IT field, the income tax exemption will no longer apply in full, but only for gross monthly income of 10,000 lei, from wages and salaries. Moreover, this exemption will only apply in the relationship with a single employer. In their case, the social insurance contribution rate is reduced, until December 31, 2028, by the percentage points corresponding to the contribution rate to privately administered pension funds. However, employees can opt to pay the contributions due to these funds.

For employees in the construction sector, the food industry and agriculture, the exemption from the payment of the social insurance contribution for health, the social insurance contribution for special and special working conditions, as well as the payment of the reduced share of insurance contribution for work is eliminated.

Another change with important effects is the one regarding the taxation of some benefits granted to employees. The value of meal vouchers and holiday vouchers will be included in the basis for calculating the social health insurance contribution, starting from January 2024.

There will also be an increase in taxation for those who carry out independent activities. From 2024, the social health insurance contribution will be calculated on the annual net/gross income or the annual income norm. The ceiling will be made at the amount of more than 60 minimum gross salaries per country in force at the deadline for submitting the declaration regarding the estimated income tax.

Also from January 2024, the facility (of no more than 400 lei per month) for telecommuting will be waived, and the amounts from income tax and social contributions will no longer be exempted.

Special attention must be paid to the correct declaration of income. From July 1, 2024, incomes found by the tax authorities as having an unidentified source will be taxed at 70% compared to the current 16%.

In the VAT field, many reduced rates disappear or increase from the 5% rate to the 9% rate (still a reduced rate compared to the standard 19%). The modified quotas will be:

· from 9% to 19% for the delivery of alcohol-free beer and food with added sugar except for cookies and biscuits.

· from 5% to 9% for: delivery of high-quality food, respectively mountain, eco, traditional products; delivery of housing as part of social policy, delivery and installation of photovoltaic panels, solar thermal panels, heat pumps and other high-efficiency, low-emission heating systems, delivery and installation of components for repair and/or extension of systems as a component of construction deliveries, or as extra options for the delivery of a construction; access to pubs, amusement parks and recreational parks, fairs, exhibitions, cinemas and cultural events, other than tax-exempt ones; access to sporting events

· from 5% to 19% for: the right to use certain sports facilities and certain passenger transport activities

In order to apply a quota of 9%, attention must be paid to the definition of housing eligible for this, which has been modified and shows that it is applicable to housing that can actually be lived in by beneficiaries without requiring significant additional investments.

“There are two main causes that led to the increase in VAT rates. Romania has big problems with VAT collection where it has a collection gap of 36%, the largest in the EU. Over time, the initiators of the normative acts through which reduced VAT rates were adopted reasoned that this would increase fiscal compliance. In the latest report on the VAT collection gap, the European Commission expressly stated that the reduction of some VAT rates did not help to improve collection. In other words, the strategy of lowering the rates to encourage payment did not work. The second reason is that the expansion of the range of products and/or services with reduced rates in recent years has led to a decrease in the effective VAT rate for total consumption”, the analysis states.

However, these quota increases come in a period of high inflation and will be reflected in prices, affecting purchasing power and consumption even more.

In 2024, the excise duties for alcohol, tobacco, fuels, the tax for non-alcoholic beverages with added sugar will be increased and the special tax of 0.3% for houses and cars over a certain value (2,500,000 lei for real estate and 375,000 lei for cars).

Through Ordinance 115/2023, issued at the end of December, there are other changes that clarify or adjust the provisions of Law 296/2023, but also bring other news regarding the limitation of the deductibility of adjustments for the depreciation of receivables, regarding the recovery of annual fiscal losses or regarding the permanent establishment.

“In conclusion, the fiscal changes are major and will mean both an additional financial burden and an effort to comply with the taxpayers given the complexity of the provisions. Unfortunately, as the budget situation looks and under the imperative to reduce the budget deficit (to be able to finance it sustainably), it is quite likely that the year 2025 will bring even more extensive changes, such as the much-circulated progressive income tax”. he says.