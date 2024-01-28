The Yemeni rebels have carefully woven a Gordian knot, which will be very difficult for the West to untangle

#Yemeni #rebels #carefully #woven #Gordian #knot #difficult #West #untangle

Could the situation escalate in the Red Sea, where clashes between the Huzi rebels and Western states are becoming more frequent and fiercer? Or are we already beyond that? After the escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, neither a diplomatic nor a military solution seems easy.

On January 16, the United States struck Yemeni targets: the Navy destroyed several rocket launchers of the Houthis, that is, Yemeni Shiite rebels. According to a report, the twenty were preparing to launch missiles at Red Sea targets at the time of the attack. This was the third US strike after the US and its allies fired missiles at more than twenty Yemeni targets, repeatedly intervening in the crisis in the Red Sea.

According to the news agency’s report, the attack on January 16 indicates that the USA is able to react proactively to the military movements of the 20s.

Aaron Lau / US NAVY / AFP – A US Navy ship in the Red Sea on October 19, 2023.

Whereas previously Yemeni targets were only attacked in a pre-planned manner, this time the targets were destroyed in real time, in response to the planned missile attack – preventing another strike on the 20th. The action can be seen as a response to the attack on the USS Gibraltar Eagle a day earlier, when the rebels hit an American transport ship in the Gulf of Oman. The Gibraltar Eagle, which was shot with ballistic missiles, only suffered minor material damage.

However, the American reaction did not put an end to the crisis, since then the events continued to get more complicated. At the same time as the American attack, the 20s attacked the Greek transport ship Zografia, which was on its way from Vietnam to Israel. There were no personal injuries or serious property damage during the attack. When the rebels attacked Zografia, they used specially developed anti-ship ballistic missiles like the ones the Americans destroyed that day.

On January 18, the Americans dealt another blow to the twenties. According to their claim, during the missile attack, military equipment with which the 20th threatened the US Navy troops stationed in the Red Sea was destroyed.

These strikes will reduce the offensive capacity of the 20s to threaten international and commercial shipping

– read the statement of the American army last Thursday, which was issued after twenty rocket launchers that were currently in use were destroyed. And the 20s did not remain in debt with the retaliatory response: the same evening they fired a missile at the American ship Chem Ranger.

But how did the situation escalate to this point, and what else is to come in the Red Sea?

We have already written more about who the twenty are and why they attack merchant and transport ships in the Red Sea. As is known, the Shia radicals have been attacking various targets in the Red Sea for some time, causing serious disruptions in global supply chains. At first, in October 2023, following the terrorist attack by Hamas against Israel and the subsequent Israeli counterattack in the Gaza Strip, the rebels only attacked or hijacked ships owned by Israel and bearing the flag of Israel. All this was justified by the fact that the Jewish state is carrying out aggression against the Palestinians. Later, however, all vehicles bound for Israel became a target. And when, in December 2023, the US, Britain and their allies began shelling Houthi areas to stop the attacks, the Islamists declared all British and American ships military targets.

Hashem Ahelbarraaccording to the expert interviewed by al-Jazeera, the conflict could even lead to a direct war between the USA and Iran, since the latter is behind the 20. Hannah Porterand the ARK Group researcher told The New York Times: the rebels not only have nothing against them, but one of their goals is to widen the crisis into a regional war.

The 20s feel comfortable in a war environment, they function better as rebels than as a government

– believed Porter, who described it as highly unlikely that they would stop piracy because of the military strikes that befell them. Vali Nasra former employee of the US State Department, also warned that the continued strikes could drag the US into a direct confrontation with Iran.

Last week’s news that special units of the US Navy seized an Iranian arms shipment bound for Yemen rhymes with this. According to Washington’s statement, it was struck on January 11 on a transport ship in the Arabian Sea, and Iranian weapons were found on board. Tehran denies arming the Houthis.

This is another example of how Iran sows the seeds of instability in the region and violates relevant UN resolutions

he declared Michael Erik Kurilla American general. By the way, the Americans also found ballistic missiles and anti-ship missiles on the Iranian ship.

Mohammed Hamoud / Getty Images – Boys affiliated with the Yemeni Houthis hold a parade waving Palestinian flags on January 19, 2024 in Sana’a, Yemen.

The crisis can hide many dangers not only in the military but also in the economic field. The Red Sea is one of the world’s most important and busiest trade routes, with many tankers and cargo ships passing through it. Global supply chains have already begun to feel the impact of the crisis, and if deliveries continue to be disrupted due to the 20s, it will only get worse. In the Suzuki factory in Esztergom, for example, a one-week shutdown was recently announced due to a lack of spare parts. The parts arriving from Japan are delayed, which is certainly not independent of the crisis. Forbes writes that insurance premiums for cargo ships have skyrocketed, and shipping companies are announcing that they are avoiding the Red Sea, extending supply chains. The article also notes that by January, the oil market had risen by 7-17 percent, which could reach 30 percent by March.

Due to the detention of tankers, the crisis is having an impact on the energy market as well.

This is especially true for the gas and oil monarchies of the Arabian Peninsula. For example, the emir of Qatar recently spoke about the fact that the route of LNG, i.e. liquefied natural gas, is crossed by the operation area of ​​the 20, which causes interruptions in the delivery from Qatar as well. Last week, the twenty detained five tankers belonging to the emirate. However, the Gulf oil states can only intervene in the conflict to a limited extent, since their public opinion is entirely in favor of Palestine, and the G20 present themselves as the defenders of the Palestinians. When Bahrain, the only Gulf member of the international coalition against the Yemeni rebels, announced its accession, street protests began in the country.

Foreign Policy’s analysis even adds that the monarchy’s involvement in Yemen complicates the situation in the case of Saudi Arabia. The country has been at war with the Twenties for more than a decade, but a few years ago it was exhausted from fighting and is seeking peace with the rebels. That is why, the paper writes, although in the past Riyadh would have dealt them the first blow, this time Saudi Arabia was left out of the anti-Houthi coalition.

American tough-mindedness may backfire

The seriousness of the situation is shown not only by the American retaliatory strikes, but also by diplomacy. The White House officially declared the Huszis a terrorist organization last Wednesday. The rebels Donald Trump towards the end of his presidency, he was declared a terrorist for the first time, however Joe Biden withdrew it on the grounds that they did not want to make it difficult for humanitarian aid in the area controlled by the 20s (famine and epidemics are raging in Yemen due to the war).

According to the American justification, they could not decide otherwise in response to the continuous attacks against commercial shipping.

If the 2000 stops its attacks in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, the US will re-evaluate this designation

– he announced after declaring it a terrorist organization Jake Sullivan, White House spokesman. According to the decision, American financial institutions must freeze all financial assets of the twenty-somethings, who will also be banned from the US territory. However, Washington emphasized that their goal is de-escalation, so if the twenty-somethings stop attacking shipping targets, the withdrawal of the new sanctions could be discussed again.

However, it is not certain that these steps will harm the twenty-somethings in the long run. The already quoted article of 24.hu also wrote that the Yemeni rebels can increase their popularity by attacking Israeli ships and ships bound for Israel. After all, in Yemen, but also in almost the entire Islamic and Arab world, anyone who can harm the Jewish state is quite popular. This is especially true now, because of the new Palestinian-Israeli war. The analysis of the Wall Street Journal adds to this that after the United Dreams entered the conflict, the 20 can now collect new “popularity points” and fire up and consolidate their base in Yemen. Houthi leaders recently announced a mass event in Sana’a, Yemen’s capital, where similar demonstrations in Iran

they called the USA “satanic” and linked the Israeli military action, considered “genocide” according to the Arab-Islamic narrative, to the American strikes against the 20s.

The Yemeni rebels can therefore even win if the US hits them as hard as possible. Neither the 20s nor the United States deny this. When US President Biden was asked about the success of US airstrikes, he replied:

Well, when you ask if stopping your twenties can work, the answer is no. Will they continue? The answer is yes.

“Glory be to God for this great blessing and honor to fight directly against Israel and America!” – this already Abdul Malik al-Húszithe leader of the organization said, according to whom the militia has always emerged stronger from conflicts, so the attacks on ships passing through the Red Sea must be continued.

Al-Húsi emphasized that the organization’s military strength was not broken by the attacks, and they will not change their behavior “under threat, criminal methods or any other form of pressure.” At the same time, the leader rejected the terrorist label and harshly criticized American and British intervention in Yemen and the Red Sea. “Wasn’t it the Americans who supported the aggression against our country for nine years? And now they come here and label those who were attacked and unjustly killed and maimed as terrorists?” he added in response to the decision of the White House.

Mohammed Hamoud / Getty Images – Aerial view shows 20 people protesting the launch of US and UK airstrikes in Sana’a, Yemen on January 12, 2024.

According to American military analysts, so far only 20-30 percent of the Huzi’s strike capacity has been eliminated, and the Huzi’s mobile missile launch stations can be easily hidden or relocated. So Al-Húsi is not talking into thin air.

Elisabeth Kendall, a Middle East researcher at the University of Cambridge, says the 20-somethings are in a comfortable position. They know that the USA will not escalate the situation, because they do not want to intervene directly: “The 20 can be victims, heroes, heroic martyrs,” he said when asked by the Wall Street Journal, adding that they have no real reason to stop the attacks.

According to another expert who also spoke to the paper, the 20 had a serious ambition to directly attack American targets. In addition to increasing their popularity, this is also good for them because, in addition to the ongoing peace negotiations with the Saudis, they can justify why their troops must be kept ready for battle. Because of the conflict since 2011, the war has become a kind of normal mode for the rebels who have been sporadically carrying out guerrilla actions even before that.

An American diplomat who is currently active and asked to remain anonymous emphasized that Washington’s goal is to ensure freedom of navigation and to protect the lives of American soldiers and civilians in the region, however, it does not matter what means are used. According to the diplomat, it is clear that the twenty will not stop their activities despite the retaliatory actions. On the other hand, however, Washington is able to maintain a balance between military and diplomatic means to achieve its goals.

And the editorial of the Wall Street Journal is of the opinion that if the USA does not act with sufficient force, it will be seen as weakness by the 20s and Iran, and in fact this will lead to further escalation. According to the article, the question is not whether this will happen, since it has already happened, but whether the Western allies will respond to the provocations of the XX. The paper welcomes the fact that “piracy” has finally come to an end.

A protracted crisis may come

All in all, the experts agree that the twenty-somethings are not harmed by the strikes, although according to some sources, it is possible to measure the percentage of their strike capacity as a result of the American missile strikes. However, it is certain that the tolerance of the rebels – and partly of the Yemeni population – is very high, and few things can be destroyed in the country, which is already in a catastrophic state. On the other hand, the strikes can have a serious psychological effect in the sense that it tunes the Yemenis against the USA, Israel and the Western world, and it can make the Houthis more popular in the Arab-Islamic world. The group can thus gain serious legitimacy in the wake of growing anti-Israel sentiment in the Middle East, and can also organize its ranks at home. The rebel group, at least in the Arab world, can act as a real government, a legitimate player, which is also fighting against Israel and the USA.

It should not be forgotten that the war is still raging in Yemen: the Houthis and their allies control Yemen’s Shia-majority northwest, while the internationally recognized government rules the Sunni-majority regions. Since Saudi Arabia is the main supporter of the latter, the fact that Riyadh, already embroiled in the conflict, would be reluctant to take action against the current anti-Zionist “hero of freedom” could also play into the hands of the 20s. Riyadh has already been looking for an agreement, and for a long time it seems that the 20 will be able to keep the positions they have won.

The crisis can therefore strengthen the Huszis both domestically and on the international scene, and at the same time stabilize their positions.

However, it can cause serious damage to global supply chains. If the situation is not resolved, the Western world, including Hungary, may face many unpleasant consequences. It is an open question, if the American airstrikes make the mill of the twenties, what can the Western allies do. The option to take no action is also difficult to interpret. At the moment, the Red Sea crisis, like many other conflicts in the Middle East, looks like a Gordian knot.