The young Peruvian surf stars who are already reaping triumphs for the country | ARE

#young #Peruvian #surf #stars #reaping #triumphs #country

SEE ALSO: BCR: what does the summer course that allows young economists to work at the bank consist of?

THE NEW BLOOD

Like most children born in Lima, Sofía began surfing on the beach circuit when she was eight years old. At that age she was invited to be part of Alto Perú, a social project that promotes sports in children and adolescents, right at the foot of Morro Solar. That experience gave her the motivation to want to dedicate herself to surfing not only as a hobby, but as a professional activity. Her dream is to travel the world to compete on elite circuits, like Sofía Mulánovich or Stephanie Gilmore, hers are two examples of her in this discipline. “My goal is to be a world champion,” the young surfer tells us, sitting on the rocks.

Sofía is the revelation surfer of the moment. She was also crowned one of the winners of the 2023 South American Youth Surf Tournament.

Is on a good path. In 2023, Sofía Artieda established herself as the revelation surfer of the year, after closing a notable season with a triple victory in three different categories (Under 14, Under 16 and Open) of the national circuit. This makes her the youngest Peruvian surfer to obtain this mark. “Being in the sea is a mix of fun and adrenaline,” says the little champion, who months before, in Mar del Plata, had been crowned in the Under 14 category of the South American Youth Surf Championship. “I hope to continue surfing for the rest of my life. For now, I can’t imagine doing anything else,” she adds.

In 2022, Brianna became champion of the under 12 category of the national circuit. IN 2023, Bastián won the sub 14 of the Semillero Latinoamericano Pro Tour.

/ WE ARE > ELIAS ALFAGEME

Who also had a notable victory in Mar del Plata last year is Bastián Arévalo García Miró. The talented surfer was the best in the Under 14 category. “Competing in a country that is not yours gives you extra pressure, but I had the ability to concentrate and get good results,” he remembers. “We traveled as a small group, but very united. One of the best things that surfing has given me is traveling and being able to make good friends.”

In the 2023 South American Youth Surf Tournament, held in Argentina, Bastián won the title of the Under 14 category.

Bastián started in this sport encouraged by his father, an amateur surfer. At first, a couple of wallows made him respect the sea, but he never gave up on his intention to stand on a board to ride the waves. Today he can spend more than three hours a day surfing, with the same confidence as an experienced surfer. After school, the first thing he does is put on his wetsuit, grab his board and go down to the Costa Verde to let himself be enveloped by a water tube: he says it gives him the feeling of being in another world, slower and calmer. “Surfing gives me a lot of peace and tranquility,” says the athlete, whose main aspiration is to carry the Peruvian flag to the Olympic Games.

THE CHILDREN OF THE SOUTH

One of the main benefits of the Peruvian coast is the presence of good waves throughout the year. 49 kilometers south of Lima, Punta Hermosa is one of the resorts where surfing is most practiced. Miguel Tudela and Analí Gómez are some of his most illustrious children. To them we should add Luca Chipoco, a teenager who slides with great skill on the waves of Caballeros, Señoritas, Kontiki and Pico Alto, where only the bravest are able to dominate their crests of more than three meters high. “I have felt a great connection with the sea since I can remember,” says Luca, who in 2023 competed in the Under 16 national circuit and, despite facing kids older than him, obtained a creditable second place.

Luca Chipoco and Sofía Artieda on Makaha beach, in Miraflores, birthplace of great Peruvian surfers.

/ WE ARE > ELIAS ALFAGEME

A few kilometers further away, in San Bartolo, Brianna Barthelmess is emerging as one of the Peruvian surfers with the best projection. From the hand of her father, she learned from a young age that the sea can be your friend and accomplice in the most memorable adventures. Last August, she had one of those experiences that she will hardly forget: she led three categories (U18, U14 and U12) of the Semillero Latinoamericano Pro Tour, which took place in Chile and Peru. A year before, she had won the Under 12 title on the national surfing circuit. “One of the lessons from my time competing is to keep going and not give up if things don’t go our way. The best results are achieved with a lot of effort and patience,” she says.

The Peruvian team won three gold, three bronze and three copper medals in the South American tournament held in Honu Beach, Faro Norte, in Mar del Plata.

These names must also be taken into account: Alejandro Bernales, Pol Huguet, Aissa Chuman, Antonella Caballero, among others. Peruvian surfing has a crop of new representatives who are old enough to continue down the professional path, or to take new directions due to the lack of sponsorship that, in a few years, when they come of age, will prevent them from competing in the elite. To extend our dominion over the waves, they need to be supported. There is a future. //

Besides…

sea ​​wolf

The Peruvian Micheel Yancce (16) is one of the most pleasant appearances in Peruvian surfing. The young man born in Punta Negra won the World Junior Bodyboard Championship at the end of November, known as Gran Canaria Frontón King 2023, held in Spain. On the last date, he obtained a total of 15.25 points. He got revenge from last year, an edition in which he had come in second place.