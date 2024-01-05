The youth players who will go to the River preseason

#youth #players #River #preseason

Just two days before traveling to Miami, the Millionaire’s coach confirmed to the four kids who will join.



River will meet again after the holidays and will travel to Miami with a squad without absences and with four reinforcements that will arrive from the club’s youth teams.. Although the possible candidates had already been known, this Friday the four youth players of the Millionaire that they will go to Miami.

With a 2023 where they attracted everyone’s attention for their performances, whether at the club or in the Argentine National Team. Performances that convinced Demichelis about what Ian Subiabre, Tobías Leiva, Daniel Zabala and Franco Mastantuono They deserved a place in the preseason of the Millionaire

The youth players who will travel with River to the preseason

Being one defender and three offensive midfielders, the boys of River who will get on the plane will try to earn their place on the professional team to follow in the footsteps of Claudio Echeverri y Agustín Ruberto who settled within it from the beginning and end of 2023.

Being great promises of the institution, there is great expectation in this group of youth that is coming for the immediate future of the CARP. For this reason, we are going to get to know and review a little about each of those chosen by Martin Demichelis.

Daniel Zabala – central defender (20 years old)

After having added minutes in the friendlies against the U de Chile y Colo Colothe central defender could be one of the surprises of the year since they claim that Demichelis He has a lot of esteem for him and it is likely that he will be able to remain with the squad after the preseason.

Dainel Zabala already made his River debut in the friendly at the beginning of the year. Photo: River Press. Tobías Leiva – attacking midfielder (19 years old)

If you steal big spotlights during your year in reserve, Demichelis surprised by taking him to the friendly in November against Colo Colo. Even more so when she threw him onto the court and the kid responded. Decided, He faced up in the moments when he had the opportunity and ended up scoring a goal a few minutes after entering.

Tobías Leiva, debut and goal in the friendly in Chile. Ian Subiabre – winger (17 years old)

After having purchased 70% of the player’s pass to Comodoro Rivadaviathe boy who already played for the youth teams of Chile y Argentina He began to demonstrate his full potential, becoming one of the most outstanding players in the Under 17 team who played world.

Approachable, fast and with good overflow, Subbiabre could be to the coach’s liking since it fits perfectly into the 4-3-3 which he tried to use several times Demichelis throughout the year.

The forward from Comodoro Rivadavia. Franco Mastantuono – hitch (16)

It could be said that together with Echeverri y Roberto They are the three raw jewels that it has River. With the Diablito sold to City, Mastantuono It is the new illusion for the future. A scoring commitment like few others, he managed to score 17 goals in just nine games before being promoted to reserve. He was also in the world.

Franco Mastantuono continues to stand out in the River youth team.