The youth promise that Leo Messi sent to B, went to the other side of the world and joined the podcast wave

In just eight years of his career as a footballer, Matías Vargas went through a path full of ups and downs and surprises: he shone with Vélez in Argentina, he went to Spain in exchange for a million-dollar sum, Lionel Messi sent him to B, he shared a squad in Turkey with Mario Balotelli and now, relegated in China, he joined the podcast wave.

Born on May 8, 1997 in Mendoza, Monito Vargas debuted in Vélez on August 22, 2015. With Gabriel Heinze as technical director, he managed to establish himself not only as an undisputed starter, but also as one of the great youth promises of football Argentinian.

This is how Espanyol of La Liga paid 10.5 million euros in July 2019 in exchange for 80 percent of their pass. In his official debut, in the preliminary rounds of the Europa League, he scored his first goal.

Matías “Monito” Vargas, relegated in China. Photo: Instagram @mativargass26

However, it was not all good news: the team was relegated at the end of the season. The match that condemned him to being downgraded was precisely his Catalunya classic, Lionel Messi’s Barcelona at the Camp Nou, where the locals won 1-0 with a goal from Luis Suárez.

In any case, Espanyol managed to reverse that situation: they became champions in 2021 and returned to the top division. After promotion, Monito was loaned to Adana Demirspor in Turkey, where he shared a squad with Mario Balotelli, but was finally sold in August 2022 to Shanghai Port in China in exchange for 3.5 million euros.

In that Asian league he was quite relegated. “At the moment I was not playing due to problems with the coach,” he said in mid-2023. Therefore, without much sporting continuity, he decided to take advantage of his free time to join the podcast wave.

Sensible Botines is the name of the streaming channel through which he interviews different footballers. Far from being a conventional sports talk, it seeks to delve into rarely explored topics: privileges of being a player, contacts with art, mental health, different cultures, the weight of fame, loneliness, social networks and much more.

So far, guests have included Jonathan Calleri, with whom he shared a team at Espanyol; the former forward Mariano Pavone, the defender of Central Córdoba de Rosario Ignacio Bogino (who is also a painter and writer), the defender of the Catholic University of Ecuador Fausto Grillo, the defender of Rosario Central Juan Cruz Komar and the former soccer player and current coach of the National Team Argentina U-15 Diego Placente.

Monito Vargas and his incredible anecdote with Lionel Messi

Despite the relegation, not all his memories with Lionel Messi are negative. The thing is, after a match in which they faced each other, they both exchanged shirts. Vargas’ excitement was such that he slept in that shirt for several months… without washing it!

“I played against him and changed the shirt. Some teammates who were used to hitting Leo told me: ‘Ask him for the shirt, you’re Argentine.’ He sent it to me. I couldn’t speak because in that game we tied him at the end and he came out really hot,” he recalled in an interview with DirecTV Sports.

And he completed the anecdote: “I slept with that shirt next to me for two or three months. Dirty, just as it was. My mother came and told me: ‘Let me wash it.’ And I told him: ‘Don’t wash it, don’t touch that.’ He hung it up every morning and to sleep he would grab it and touch it.”