The ZSC Lions become champions, but the SCB becomes “Swiss champions”

Currently the best team in the league: the ZSC Lions.Image: keystone

Eismeister Zaugg

Towards the end of the 2023 hockey year, a few questions concern us. The answers tell us, among other things, who is the champion, why there will no longer be a promoted team, Biel’s crisis is over, SCB has a good chance of becoming a “Swiss champion” and what the quotation marks mean.

24.12.2023, 15:2124.12.2023, 16:36

Going to the World Cup with a goalkeeper who has not yet played an international match?

Yes why not?

Who is the best Swiss goalkeeper of the current season? The order according to statistics (percent of pucks defended): Reto Berra (36) ahead of Sandro Aeschlimann (28), Stéphane Charlin (23) and Leonardo Genoni (36). All of the national coach’s thoughts and aspirations are aimed at a successful home World Cup in 2026 in Zurich and Friborg. Three goalies go to the World Cup each time. At least one of this World Cup trio should be a man of the future.

Does Stéphane Charlin receive Patrick Fischer’s trust? Image: keystone

It helps a lot at international level when a goalkeeper has a good position. Stéphane Charlin is tall (191 cm) and has been the best Swiss goalie on some evenings this season. He has the greatest potential of all young NL goalkeepers and has never played an international game. It’s time for him to get international experience. So that he is ready for the 2026 World Cup.

Is Lugano “grande” again for the first time in 17 years?

And

Lugano, with its glorious past, is only “grande” again after winning its first title since 2006. But Lugano is now “grande” in a different way: for the first time since the Belle Epoque with John Slettvoll (champion in 1986, 1987, 1988 and 1991 ) there is again a combination, a balance of money, sporting competence and patience. Lugano has always had too much money. But since 2006, the sporting skills or patience have mostly been missing.

Is Lugano a top team again? Image: keystone

Now Lugano has returned to the top group with a Swiss coach from their own ranks. The team is supported by players who are not simply bought, but carefully selected, and the team has a development potential that is underestimated by the German-speaking Swiss competition. It’s not enough to challenge the ZSC Lions on an equal footing in the playoffs. Because a great goalkeeper is missing. Joren van Pottelberghe can be the final piece of the puzzle for a new final team next season.

Is there a newcomer?

No

Sporting director Julien Vauclair has found the perfect coach in Christian Wohlwend. For the first time since being promoted again in 2021, Ajoie will play the final game of the season with the same coach as the first game. That means: Ajoie will stay up. There will be no relegation or promotion. The difference between the highest and second highest league is getting bigger and bigger and the SL champions no longer have a chance of qualifying for the league.

If there will even be a league qualification. Only Olten and Visp are eligible for promotion. Firstly, it’s not even certain whether either of these two teams will become SL champions (Visp isn’t even in a playoff spot yet) and secondly, Olten won’t be able to recruit four foreigners to qualify for the league, even close to that are as good as the four foreigners that the loser of the NL playouts can use. The NL has now become a closed league.

La Chaux-de-Fonds is not allowed to rise.Image: keystone

Is it already clear that Ajoie has to qualify for the league?

No

If we assume that the league qualifiers will be played (if Olten or Visp become SL champions), then the question needs to be clarified who the opponents will be. Last season, Ajoie had to defend his place in the league against La Chaux-de-Fonds after a playout drama against Langnau. It actually seems clear: Ajoie, 12 points behind Kloten and the Lakers, has to qualify for the league again. But things can also turn out completely differently. The Lakers are in acute danger.

Can Ajoie save himself in the playoff final again? Image: keystone

If sports director Janick Steinmann doesn’t quickly manage to restore peace in the locker room, transform the tensions between coach Stefan Hedlund and individual players into harmony and restore goalkeeper Melvin Nyffeler’s self-confidence, then the Lakers will slip to second-to-last place and go down at high speed against Ajoie . Since taking over in 2019, Janick Steinmann has done everything right and shaped the Lakers into a top team. Now he has to manage a serious crisis for the first time. A very special challenge: As in Zug, Ambri and Langnau, the sports director and the coach at the Lakers also form the sporting axis around which everything revolves. So the big question for the Lakers: Can Janick Steinmann have a crisis?

Can SCB become “Swiss champions”?

And

The term Swiss master is to be understood literally in this context: master with Swiss. In the last seven games (!) the foreigners have not scored a goal against SCB. In the league scorers list we find the current foreign SCB field players in positions 9, 46, 96, 197, 255 and 263. Never since the introduction of the playoffs (1986) has a team in the top league had such weak foreign personnel. So where would SCB be with five good foreign field players (a license is required for goalkeeper Adam Reideborn)? Almost certainly in 1st or 2nd place and the chances of winning the Swiss championship probably wouldn’t be that bad.

The Swiss are currently convincing at SCB.Image: keystone

The friendly chronicler says the wisdom of sports director Andrew Ebbet is to be praised. Because he ensures that the Swiss are allowed to take on a key role and work in the interests of our hockey. It can be said with some malice: The often criticized former sports director Florence Schelling should at least be fully rehabilitated at SCB for her prudence in recruiting foreign staff. And with even more malice we can ask: Where would the SCB be if Marc Lüthi had implemented his proposal (ten foreigners)?

Can HCD become Spengler Cup winner?

And

The answer to this question is actually clear: If Ambri was able to win the Spengler Cup a year ago as 11th in the league, then HCD, as 9th in the current table, is also capable of winning the tournament. From a sporting perspective, it will be one of the most interesting Spengler Cups since Arno Del Curto took office in the summer of 1996. For the first time in its modern history, the HCD will no longer be led by a “wild” coach, but by a “technocrat”.

What does Davos show us at the Spengler Cup? Image: keystone

Josh Holden, unlike his predecessors Arno Del Curto and Christian Wohlwend, is not a hothead. But as a student of the great Dan Tangnes, under whom he was an assistant for four years, he was more of a technocrat. To put it very simply: precision and organization (and tactics) are at least as important as emotions. The HCD is in the phase of a gentle cultural change at a high level. Josh Holden has the best chance of becoming a great HCD trainer.

Can Gottéron become Meister?

No

Gottéron is a solid top team (3rd), Reto Berra is statistically the best Swiss goalie, the arena is sold out night after night and the team plays well-structured hockey. Actually, the conditions for the next final after 2013 are excellent and whoever is in the final can become champion. But Gottéron won’t become champion. Or rather: not real master.

Gottéron is the champion of September, October, November, December, January, February – but in March the season ends before the title is played. It has been this way since the beginning of time and this is how it remains. Christian Dubé will be the Swiss answer to Don Cherry. The Canadian coached the Boston Bruins for five years (1974 to 1979) and rocked the NHL. The Bruins were one of the most spectacular teams in the league. But they didn’t win the Stanley Cup during that time.

Don Cherry became famous for his fashionable outfits and when asked about it he once said: “Hockey players are the best-dressed professionals. The players should be proud of the coach’s fashionable appearance.” Doesn’t that remind us of the fashion-conscious Christian Dubé? And although Don Cherry never won a Stanley Cup – after his coaching career, he became a national celebrity and cult figure as a TV expert from 1986 onwards: his trademarks include sayings like “All you kids out there …”, his colorful, fashionable and often bizarre-looking suits, his bull terrier Blue, which he took with him everywhere, and he didn’t mince his words. So: Gottéron won’t become champion and oh, it would be nice if Christian Dubé soon became the Swiss answer to Don Cherry and finally freed us from the boring chatter of Alex Chatelain & Co. To sum up Gottéron’s fate in one sentence: Anyone who didn’t become champions with Slawa Bykov and Andrej Chomutow will never become champions.

Will the ZSC Lions become champions?

Yes but …

The ZSC Lions lead the table ahead of EV Zug. They have conceded the fewest goals and Simon Hrubec is statistically the best goalie in the league. Better conditions are not possible. Title fights are decided on the defensive. At least theoretically it is clear: The ZSC Lions will win the playoff final against Zug and become champions again for the first time since 2018. Or not? It is becoming apparent that three factors will be decisive.

In 2018, the ZSC Lions became champions for the last time.Image: KEYSTONE/TI-PRESS

First: Have the people of Zurich overcome the trauma of the train? In the spring of 2022 they lost the final against Zug 3:4 after a 3-0 lead. If the final against Zug takes place again, this traumatic experience will have an impact that cannot be overestimated. Second: Is Simon Hrubec better even if Leonardo Genoni decides to become champion again? With his demanding nature, coach Marc Crawford is the perfect coach to get the ZSC Lions moving. But the charismatic Canadian tends to overbite a little. Sports director Sven Leuenberger’s big challenge in the playoffs: calming down his coach in the event of an emergency.

Will Robert Mayer be a playoff hero again?

No

Robert Mayer helped Servette win its first title last spring with the best hockey of his life. This fairy tale will not repeat itself. The fruits of fame are bitter: He is statistically the weakest important goalie in the league this season and one of the reasons for the champions’ mediocre qualifications so far.

Robert Mayer: from playoff hero to the sidelines.Image: keystone

Now Servette has signed goalkeeper Jussi Olkinuora. The Finn will be the clear number 1 until the end of the season and will play every important game. The solution to the goalkeeper question for next season will keep sports director Marc Gautschi on his toes. It’s entirely possible that there will be a big moment for our club hockey: Servette is good enough to win the Champions League, but not good enough to even reach the domestic playoff final.

Has Biel overcome the crisis?

And

Sports director Martin Steinegger and manager Daniel Villard will never make EHC Biel champions. You can’t stay in office until 2099. But they have achieved a masterpiece with crisis management this season. The Bielers temporarily slipped out of the playoff ranks with an announcement: they had reached the final for the first time with a team in the late autumn of their development, the change of coach this season also requires a new culture and the additional burden of the Champions League has made the situation worse. The new coach Petri Matikainen would not have stayed in office at any other club under these circumstances. Looking back, it will be seen that the win against Zug on Saturday (4-1) was the turning point of the season.

7 A leader who can decide a game and make his team better on and off the ice.

6-7 A player with so much talent that on a good evening he can decide a game and is a leader.

5-6 A good NL player: Often talented Iridescent butterflies, sometimes serious workers who make a lot of their talent.

4-5 A player for the 3rd or 4th block, a veteran warrior or a newcomer.

3-4 The future still ahead of you or the future already behind you.

The rating is the North American hockey grading scale, which goes from 1 (minimum) to 7 (maximum). There are no grades below 3, because those who play in the top league are at least barely enough.

This fits: Defender Luca Christen, who never got a chance all last season and sat in the stands for weeks in the fall, defended against Zug in the first block and got more than 20 minutes of ice time. The construction of a new team is successful and a conciliatory, spectacular season finale is planned: It is no longer enough for a top ranking. So the Bielers will end the season in the playoffs as outsiders in a drama against one of the titans (Zug or the ZSC Lions) and the failure will be less bitter than the defeat in the 7th final game a year ago.