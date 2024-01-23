The Zurich south curve is closed for home games after riots

#Zurich #south #curve #closed #home #games #riots

Against Lausanne: Riot after FCB game: Authorities close FCZ south curve

Due to riots after the classic against FC Basel, the south curve will be closed for the next home game. The licensing authority decided this on Tuesday.

After the game against FC Basel there were riots in Zurich.

The south curve will now be closed for the next home game.

The FCZ announced this on Tuesday.

Due to events at Altstetten train station after the FC Zurich game against FC Basel 1893 last Sunday, the licensing authorities have decided that the standing areas in sector D, i.e. in the south curve, will remain closed for the home game against Lausanne-Sport at the end of January. After the 0-0 draw in the classic, FCZ supporters sought a confrontation with Basel supporters traveling home. When the police prevented this, clashes broke out between the officers and the FCZ supporters.

The Zurich city police submitted this application, and representatives of FC Zurich were present at the video conference. FC Zurich is therefore not allowed to sell tickets for the standing areas D24 to D27 for this game and entry with season tickets is also prohibited in these sectors on this match day.

FCZ: “Practice is neither expedient nor fair”

“FC Zurich attaches great importance to the statement that last Sunday it met all safety requirements that were within its direct sphere of influence in the stadium,” the club writes in its statement. People condemn the events at Altstetten train station and distance themselves from them.

However, the FCZ also draws attention to the collective punishment, which is currently being heavily criticized by fans. This practice is neither effective nor fair. “This punishes the majority of fans who are neither directly nor indirectly the cause of such incidents.” It must also be clarified to what extent a club can actually be held responsible if incidents occur outside its sphere of influence and outside the geographical stadium area. “For this reason, FC Zurich will request a challengeable order from the security department of the city of Zurich. This is intended to clarify specifically how far a club’s responsibility can go from a legal perspective.”

