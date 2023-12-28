Theater Artemis comes to the Rex theater, strange birds in the Mole library – Antwerp Press Agency

#Theater #Artemis #Rex #theater #strange #birds #Mole #library #Antwerp #Press #Agency

MOL – On Tuesday, January 2, 2024, ‘The big one I don’t feel like doing a show here’ will come to Schouwburg Rex in Mol. In this wordless family performance, Theater Artemis shows how people react when they are suddenly placed in the spotlight. The performance is suitable for children from four years old.

What happens when we put unsuspecting people in the spotlight? The househusband tries to be funny and the puzzler starts dancing. But the panic in their eyes reveals that they want to get out of the spotlight as quickly as possible.

On stage, the director shows people who just don’t want to be in the spotlight. Theater Artemis invites young and old for an enchanting afternoon full of hilarity and recognition. “The Big I Don’t Feel Like Showing Here” takes place at 3:30 p.m.

Would you like to be sure of your place? Then buy your tickets in advance at the culture desk in the library or order here. Prices vary from 1.80 euros to ten euros.

Theater Artemis is known for its idiosyncratic and refreshing approach to theater and ‘The big I don’t feel like a show here’ promises to be another compelling experience in the Artemis tradition.

Listen to the most beautiful stories about birds and make your own strange bird feeding board on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. Registration is not necessary, just come to the library from 2:30 PM to 4:00 PM to participate.

On January 3, your child will again enjoy the most beautiful reading stories during the monthly reading and craft workshop in the library. This month the theme is (strange) birds. All children are welcome to make their own strange bird. The activities are suitable for children from four to eight years old.

It’s nice if a supervisor comes along to lend a hand with the crafts. Can’t anyone come? Let one of the readers know, they will keep an extra eye on things.

This activity is an UiTPAS activity. This means that you can save a point with your UitTPAS if you participate. Don’t have a UitPAS yet? Then you will find more information here

From 2024 you will find all photos and picture postcards from the Mol Heritage Bank on the search database Erfgoedplus.be. Heritage Bank Mol is closed. Erfgoedplus.be is a search website for cultural heritage in Flanders.

Here you will find hundreds of heritage collections. Very useful for teachers, pupils, students, guides, family tree makers… In short: anyone looking for archive material.

Do you have a surplus of unused pampers? Then definitely don’t throw them away. House of the Child Baldemore is organizing a Christmas promotion with the pamper bank, which will run until Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Make a present from the pampers and place them under the Christmas tree in the library, Molenhoekstraat 2. Don’t have any surplus but would like to help? Then buy a pack of pampers in size five or six and place them under the Christmas tree. This way you help vulnerable families.

Lieve Heurckmans (CD&V), councilor for community development: ‘The purchase of pampers takes a big bite out of the family budget. With the pamper bank, Huis van het Kind Baldemore supports vulnerable families with young children.’ (EM / Photo Henk CLAASSEN)