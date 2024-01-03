THEFT OF REAL ESTATE – The prosecution extends the custody of the suspects

The residents of Isahafa demonstrated last week.

The examination of two alleged culprits of land theft in Isahafa-Anosiavaratra by the Anti-Corruption Unit has been postponed. The investigation will be in-depth.

Forty-eight hours overtime. This concerns the prolonged police custody of two people, suspected of having been involved in a recent embezzlement of 4 hectares of land in Isahafa-Anosiavaratra. Their appearance before the Anti-Corruption Center (PAC) was scheduled to take place yesterday. This had to be postponed because the investigation would need to be further investigated, according to scraps of explanation that emerged.

One of the suspects, a woman, holds a position as director in the Ministry of Land Planning. She had just been appointed chief of staff of this institution. But before that, she worked as a director at the Ministry of Water. The degree of his supposed involvement in this scandal interests investigators. In fact, his role would consist of intervening in favor of his accomplices. “She alleges the mother of the President of the Republic and a certain Victorine as being her bosses. The investigation was able to prove that she was lying. She is the mastermind behind her own actions,” asserts a judicial voice.

Denounce

“She and her sister manage to establish false documents to steal the land in Isahafa which includes public and private domain. Houses and family tombs, a football field and a public primary school (EPP) are located on this land developed for several years by a series of generations,” she explains. The first dispute was dismissed by the court.

The alleged thief managed to title the land in her mother’s name. Now she is looking to sell it to the Chinese. Before Christmas, they came to visit him. Assisted by the police, they carried out a demarcation.

The other suspect is identified as deputy to the coordinator of a political party in the Anjozorobe district and also secretary general of a United Nations organization.

He confided in a colleague, emphasizing that he had nothing to do with this misappropriation of land. “I was a victim of his deception and lies. Certainly, I was questioned in Fiadanana, but I was allowed to return as soon as my report was drawn up,” he admits.

The woman allegedly asked him to speak to the head of the school district (Cisco) who claims the land belongs to the school.

Embroidery Leonard