Wilfred Genee mentions end date Today Inside: ‘Then it was nice’

Sunday, January 14, 2024 at 10:04 PM

Wilfred Genee is cautiously preparing for a break with Johan Derksen and René van der Gijp. The presenter of the successful Today Inside saw how colleague Hélène Hendriks once again proved to be an excellent replacement with a spin-off, this time called De Oranjewinter.

With De Oranjewinter on SBS 6, Hendriks filled the void that Today Inside left due to the winter break. The talk show performed well above expectations with approximately one million viewers per broadcast, even better than De Oranjezomer did six months earlier.

“A threat? No, absolutely not,” Genee responds in RTL Boulevard. “I think it’s only good that she is there and that we also have a backup and Hélène does that really well. In addition, it is of course true: as long as we score as we have scored lately, I don’t really see that Like this.”

Genee has been on television together with Van der Gijp and Derksen since the summer of 2008. With their football program this was every Monday and Friday, since the beginning of 2022 the trio has even been on TV every day with Today Inside.

Genee is already taking a farewell into account. “If it were to stop now, I would also be fine with it. I mean that in the sense of: if it stops one day… It will stop at some point.”

His table companions are also starting to get older. “Johan will be 75 in three weeks, René is in his sixties, I am in my fifties and we have been doing this for a long time. It will come to an end at some point. Well, we still have a contract for a year and a half. Then it will be over. Was it nice?” The end date would then be July 1, 2025.

Genee has not been glued to the TV in recent weeks to watch De Oranjewinter. “I looked at parts of it and the parts I saw looked excellent. It was a nice atmosphere, a bit more cozy with the fireplace and everything. It looked really good.”

Genee will be back on SBS 6 with Today Inside on Monday. The talk show starts at 9:35 PM.