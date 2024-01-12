‘Theo elevated insulting to an art’

#Theo #elevated #insulting #art

There wasn’t a biography about Theo van Gogh yet. Historian Jaap Cohen (44) worked on it for seven years. He takes us through places from the life of the controversial filmmaker, who was murdered in 2004. ‘His ideal was a bourgeois existence in a secure family.’

12 January 2024

Twenty years ago, Theo van Gogh died early in the morning on the sidewalk of Linnaeusstraat in East Amsterdam, his throat slit, a knife in his stomach, only 47 years old. A great interviewer, accomplished filmmaker, but best known for his endless series of insults to an increasingly large group of enemies. The ‘eternal anti-Semite’, according to writer and self-proclaimed victim Leon de Winter. A man who preferred to describe Muslims as ‘goat fuckers’.

“I was drinking rum with my wife on a terrace in Cape Verde,” says historian Jaap Cohen. “I wanted to write a biography again. Then she said: is there already one about Theo van Gogh? Strange actually: it wasn’t there yet. I knew him from television. In the 1990s he made a bizarre dating show: De hunkering. He was sitting there as a Wassenaar poop madam wearing a pearl necklace. The participants went through a meat grinder and whoever won got to spend the night in a Chicken Caravan. A fascinating man. At the same time, there were those free newspapers on the train in which he tried to kick people’s souls as hard as possible. That you thought: why do you want this?”

Jaap Cohen. Image Julie Blik

Cohen worked on the biography for seven years. It resulted in an incomparably written book about one of the most colorful figures the city has known, six hundred pages thick: De bolle Gogh. For PS he shows us Theo van Gogh’s Amsterdam.

There was no electricity in the harbor. Water was brought there once a week on a boat and in winter it was freezing. In the Oosterdok, opposite Prins Hendrikkade 143, Van Gogh had found shelter in 1975 on the rickety boat ‘De Jannieto’. He slept in a tiny room on a bed of old newspapers.

Cohen: “The only thing he took with him was a toy skull. According to his childhood friend Thom Hoffman, it looked like a vagabond lived there. He didn’t care one bit. He was quite a handsome boy with his blond curls, but he was already drinking a lot. Then he told his housemate Wenja van der Meulen that he was going to the night shop to get a carton of milk and he came back with a bottle of gin.”

He was 17 and loved it there. The neighborhood was full of junkies, artists and other irregular people. A fierce battle had just raged on the Nieuwmarkt over the construction of the metro. That was something different from the villa village of Wassenaar that he knew from his youth. In the evenings he sat in the café, during the day he worked in construction.

“He also created an image for himself,” says Cohen. In Amsterdam he lived a rough life, afraid of being seen as the Wassenaar bourgeois boy he had remained all his life. During this period of his life he still returned home every weekend, with his dirty laundry under his arm.”

What was your biggest discovery while writing the biography?



“His letters. I knew he wrote letters, but that many? He sometimes wrote several in one day. Almost everyone I spoke to arrived with a stack. They are great. Often moving, sometimes as a diary. He had a long list of people he kept informed about his daily life and his innermost thoughts and sexual fantasies. But they were also often very hurtful, nasty letters. He would personally send these to people and then wait to see whether they would also read them.”

Theo in the ‘Jannieto’ with Archibald toy skull in his hand, 1975 Image Wenja van der Meulen

You write: Theo was a lonely man who did not believe in love, but was desperately looking for it.



“I chose a motto from the Swedish writer Hjalmar Söderberg for my book: ‘One wants to be loved, for want of it admired, for want of it feared, for want of it abhorred and despised. The soul shudders at the emptiness and wants contact at all costs.’ When he met people he immediately went all the way. His friendships were very intense. But arguments and conflict are also a very intense form of contact.”

The house at number 30 has been completely renovated, but you can still see that it was once a garage. Van Gogh lived there in the eighties. His parents had bought the property for him. “It was an even bigger mess than on that boat,” Cohen says. “His upstairs neighbor was a flight attendant. Her house was full of white furniture. They got along well, but Theo was not allowed to sit on the couch there. She was allowed to park her car in his living room.”

He shows a small advertisement from Het Parool of May 27, 1983: ‘Roel, please give up your attempt to try all 55 whiskeys from Café Bellefleur on Singel 12. I’m not going to keep carrying you home. Theo.’ Cohen: “Café Bellefleur was his living room. It was the neighborhood drain. He found that interesting. His neighbor was also there: Willem Klein alias Willie Wortel, a well-known figure who calculated the seventh root of 326 on command.”

New Year’s card 1980, staged in Theo’s apartment on the Brouwersgracht. From left to right: Willem Hoogenboom, Jolita, Egbert van der Does, Theo van Gogh. Photo Gerrit SchreursImage Gerrit Schreurs

“Theo had a girlfriend across the street: Julia Hazenberg, an artist who was paid from the Visual Artists Scheme to walk through the city in strange outfits. When his money ran out, Theo sold his house for 75,000 guilders and moved in with her. They loved each other, but when they broke up she threw all his films into the ditch.”

What did his parents think of him selling the house?



“He had to know that himself. Theo was not an easy son, but they always supported him, morally and financially. No matter what he did, there was always a safety net.”

There are a number of spicy passages in the book about his mother.



“I struggled quite a bit with that.”

He allegedly had sex with her at the age of 17.



“He wrote that in his letters. He has also said it to friends, back in the eighties. Usually quasi-nonchalantly. Like: you should give it a try, I can recommend it to everyone. He just talked about it so often that as a biographer I couldn’t ignore it. I wasn’t looking forward to it, but I discussed it with his 80-year-old mother. In one of the first conversations I had with the family, her husband, who was still alive at the time, spoke up: ‘You have probably heard this story, we understand that you need to write it down, but we would really appreciate it if you also mention that my wife denies this.’ You can’t know if it’s true. There was no one there.”

Maybe it doesn’t matter whether it really happened?



“No, it matters because it was in his head. He saw it as a cause of many of his problems, his fear of commitment for example. The story is also more complicated. Friends from that time say that there was a flirtatious atmosphere at Van Gogh’s home. When they were with Theo they spent evenings with his mother. One of the friends acknowledges that he once had a sexual experience with her.”

Anneke van Gogh with baby Theo, 1957. Image private archive

“I thought: it may well be that Theo felt like a passive bystander when he heard this story and quickly transformed it in his head into a story in which he himself persuaded his mother to break the taboo of taboos. Then at least he was the actor himself. You often see that in his life: that he changes stories in such a way that he himself played the leading role in them.”

Writer Connie Palmen called him a psychiatric case.



“I spoke to one psychiatrist with whom he had informal conversations. He said to Theo: you are crazy, but you are not an immediate danger to society, so I would not go into analysis if I were you. He liked to hear that.”

Van Gogh loved the canal belt, says Cohen. “According to him, it is the part of the city with the highest concentration of interesting people. He kept an eye on them all. He knew about all the gossip and arguments. He wrote for Panorama and Nieuwe Revu, magazines that were outside the cultural establishment. He liked that, but the double thing was: he wanted to be read by the establishment.”

Businessman Gied Jaspars had an office at number 675. In the past he had worked in television, but in the late 1970s he had switched to casters and holograms. By chance he came across Van Gogh’s debut film Luger, about the fascist psychopath Chris Luger, played by Thom Hoffman, who takes a mentally retarded girl hostage. He was so mesmerized by it that he offered Van Gogh to take up his old profession and produce one film for him.

“Theo was going through a dark period,” says Cohen. “He had arguments with everyone, he broke up with his girlfriend and he no longer received any assignments. Jaspers came at just the right time. Theo only had to promise not to drink during the filming. Jaspars really pulled him out of the gutter.”

Thom Hofman and Theo van Gogh 1982 for café Bellefleur.

It became A day at the beach, based on Heere Heeresma’s book. They also made a magazine, which was distributed for free at the premiere in 1984: Moviola. Van Gogh writes his first real piece in it: ‘A Messiah without a cross’, with a joke about Anne Frank. Jaspars’ wife, Helen Pavias, says: well done, but that joke has to be removed. “So what does Theo do? He adds two more Holocaust jokes.”

The piece goes down in history as a lampoon against the Jewish writer Leon de Winter. According to his opponents, Van Gogh was guilty of anti-Semitism. Litigation took place for nine years before the case was dismissed due to formal errors. “He made a whole show of it,” Cohen says. “He invited all his friends, who all started shouting things in court. And afterwards to the pub.”

You have Holocaust victims in your family.



“Theo called it sick jokes. They were, but I approached it as an interesting episode. I watched it as a biographer. It’s not that I don’t share anything of myself, but I tried to write it down as objectively as possible. I like to leave the judgment to the reader.”

Your father Job Cohen, mayor of Amsterdam from 2001 to 2010, was badly affected by Van Gogh. He is said to be an ‘NSB’er by nature’, a Jew who allows himself to be sent a message by ‘the butchers of the Caliphate’.



“I understand that people think: and then he will write a biography about Van Gogh. I read on the internet: ‘It’s like having Himmler’s son write the biography of Anne Frank.’ I thought that was creative. I also doubted for a while whether I should do it, but in the end I didn’t think the family connection was a reason not to write the biography. My father spoke to Theo once when he interviewed him in the Parooltheater. The roles reversed. That was a polite conversation. I asked him for the book: how did those insults arrive? Not much came out. He had forgotten quite a lot. It didn’t do much for him.”

With cameraman Willem Verboom, June 20, 1984. Image ANP

And you believe that?



“I don’t remember ever hearing him talk about Van Gogh at home. It was so far away from him that Theo couldn’t get under his skin. I understand that. My father is an NSB member? What does that even mean?”

Have you wondered whether you should repeat all those insults?



“There are historians who say: you shouldn’t use these kinds of words again. I disagree, because how can I explain to the reader what happened if I only paraphrase his insults? Theo has elevated insulting to an art form. He enjoyed polemics, but he went much further than his great predecessors, whom he looked up to so much. It was crude and often sexually explicit. He covered everything: background, orientation, family members, disabilities. Nothing was too far for him.”

Theo van Gogh called himself the victim of the last social democrats. His grandfather, who lived in a beautiful villa in Laren, had sold all his Van Goghs to a foundation for a low price, whereby the government undertook to build a museum in which the collection could be permanently exhibited: two hundred paintings and five hundred drawings. This way the entire Dutch people could enjoy it. But Theo thought: if he had kept a few, I could have financed my films with them.

Cohen: “He wanted to open a Theo van Gogh Museum opposite the Van Gogh Museum for all those broke tourists who want to quickly experience some culture on their last day in Amsterdam. He would stand at the door himself: ‘get in here for the Van Gogh Museum’. Once they got inside and paid for a ticket, the door would be locked and all those American and Japanese tourists would be forced to watch his films.”

He often joked about his family. Then, for example, he recorded an album with songs he wrote himself: Lend your ear to Van Gogh. “His great-grandfather was Vincent’s brother, his grandfather was the benefactor who preserved the painting collection for the Netherlands and his father’s brother was a resistance hero who was shot during the war. It didn’t end there: another great-grandfather was Floor Wibaut. His mother’s family was thrilled that their daughter was marrying the grandson of such a great socialist. A red family from De Pijp, whose cousin Henk Vonhoff came to Parliament for the VVD and became mayor of Utrecht.”

One of the chapters in the book is called ‘Being Afraid of Being Nothing Special’.



“With such an origin, it is not surprising that he had a certain need for assertiveness. He slept three or four hours a day. I saw his first school reports, from when he was seven or eight years old. It said: Theo has an extreme inferiority complex.”

Does that explain his behavior?



“I’m not a psychologist, but it must be part of the explanation. It’s also interesting that depression runs high in his family. You can also look at the environment in which he grew up: a very liberal family, but also one in which the parents argued a lot. What does that do to you? He has faced rejection. At the Film Academy they asked after the admission interview: who is your psychiatrist?”

Theo van Gogh with son Lieuwe in 1994. Image ANP / Sake Elzinga Photography

Theo van Gogh actually wanted to live on the Linnaeusparkweg with his girlfriend Heleen Hartmans and their son Lieuwe, but the relationship ended after she ran away with the protagonist from his film Vals Licht and he was hit in the head during editing for another three months. had to look at the culprit. It became Pythagorasstraat 133-1. A quiet street with a wide sidewalk. Close to his child.

Cohen: “Theo said: ‘It’s like Appingedam, 1953.’ He liked it. False Light was a very bad movie. The color turquoise played a role in several scenes. There was still a lot of it left. Theo asked the people on the set: can you paint my house with this? And not just the walls, but also the skirting boards, radiators and the ceiling. He was sitting there in that crazy atmosphere of a failed film.”

He was, says Cohen, a barrel of contradictions. He had counted how many women he had slept with. That was 143.5 according to an interview from 1999, where half stood for a small woman. He had a long list of ‘enemies for life’, from his childhood friend Thom Hoffman to television presenter Sonja Barend, writer Leon de Winter, columnist Hugo Brandt Corstius and district chairman Fatima Elatik.

“But his ideal was a bourgeois life in a secure family,” says Cohen. “He was a family man, the leader of Sinterklaas and Christmas in Wassenaar. He also enjoyed spending time in such a bungalow park with friends and children. Everyone is having fun around the picnic table. He was quite old-fashioned. In many ways he was a moralist, he knew exactly what you should and should not do, but for him it was often different from what was considered normal.”

What was his greatest talent?



“He was perhaps the best interviewer in Dutch television history. He had an instinct for sensitive spots. He could present people with fantastic dilemmas. The first thing he asked interior designer Jan des Bouvrie: could you design an electric chair? Hahaha, that’s great. The downside of his empathy was that he also knew how to hurt people.”

Have you grown to love him a little?



“I’m not really concerned with that. I never spoke to him, but I saw a lot of nice and sweet things from him. And I laughed a lot. But he could also be very evil. I did not write the biography out of admiration, but out of wonder. On the one hand, people still run away with him, but on the other hand, there are just as many who find him disfigured.”

Do you recognize yourself in him?



“Not at all. I’m the opposite. I am much more even-tempered and I don’t feel the need to express my opinion everywhere. I’m also quite conflict-averse.”

Are you jealous?



“On his fearlessness? Certainly. On the things he dared and the things he did. What a life. Uncompromising. Always provocative and always controversial. With Theo it was never boring.”

Jaap Cohen stands in front of the Stadsschouwburg and points into the distance: “A meeting was organized there in Paradiso in 2002, including by Khalid Kasem of the foundation Are you afraid of me? They wanted to talk about the consequences of the September 11 attacks in America. It was full of moderate Muslims. Ayaan Hirsi Ali was also invited, but he could no longer come because of the security risk.”

Theo van Gogh was also there. “He went all out on the organ. He asked for applause for Hirsi Ali, who had already made her first controversial statements about Muslims. When there was silence, he asked the audience: do you feel more Muslim or Dutch? He was completely confirmed in his ideas about Islam.”

In the spring of 2004, Van Gogh was to chair a debate in the Stadsschouwburg with Dyab Abou Jahjah, the Lebanese-Belgian leader of the Arab-European League. He withdrew when he withdrew his cooperation half an hour before the start, but not after briefly explaining to the audience why that was.

“He called him ‘the Prophet’s pimp’. When Jahjah left the room with his entire entourage, he chanted harassingly: Allah-knows-better, Allah-knows-better.”

A harbinger of what was to come?



“The atmosphere was grim. Organizer Yoeri Albrecht was grabbed by his throat outside by a bodyguard of Abou Jahjah. They shouted: we will kill that pig. Theo did nothing to calm things down. He only stirred things up further. When he went home they said: take a taxi. But he went on his bike. He told everyone what his address was. He thought: openness is the best defense. He wanted to believe that he was not impressed, while everyone else sensed that it was all nonsense. In his radio show, Giel Beelen conducted a survey among listeners: will Theo van Gogh make it to the end of the year? Until he realized it wasn’t such a funny joke.”

New Year’s Eve party, 1991. Standing from left to right: Heleen Hartmans, Giel Janse, Jan Mulder, Adriaan van Dis with dog Gijs, Jeroen Henneman, Ysbrant van Wijngaarden, Alice Fuldauer. Seated from left to right: Theo van Gogh, Johanna Mulder, Remco Campert, Caroline Krouwels, Deborah Wolf, Max Pam. Image Josje Janse-de Ronde Bresser

Was Van Gogh the hero of free speech?



“Sometimes you get the feeling that for him freedom of expression was equal to the freedom to offend. His father said: Theo, you can

say it all, but it doesn’t have to. What do you gain from it? I think that is a fair question. If you structurally call Muslims goat fuckers, they do not immediately think: let’s integrate into society.”

There is nothing to see in front of the door of the evening shop at number 24. Cohen calls it a ‘guilty landscape’, a term coined by artist Armando for places where horrific events have occurred. Van Gogh was murdered there on November 2, 2004 by Islam extremist Mohammed Bouyeri, after he was hired by Hirsi Ali as director of her film Submission about Muslim women who are abused in the name of the Koran. His last words: ‘We can talk about it, right?’

October 25, 2004. The last portrait of Theo van Gogh, smoking on the couch of his office. Image ANP / Martijn van de Griendt

Cohen: “Martin Bosma, now the chairman of the House of Representatives, lived nearby. On the morning in question he thought he heard fireworks, but when he went to the bakery to get half a loaf and saw what had happened, he thought: now I have to. He was a journalist, but switched to the PVV. You cannot draw a straight line, but the murder was important for the further course of politics in the Netherlands.”

Around the corner, in the Oosterpark, is the sculpture The Scream by Jeroen Henneman, in memory of Van Gogh. A beautiful image, Cohen thinks. Withered flowers hang from it with a ribbon from the anti-Islamic movement Pegida. “Sad,” says Cohen. “Every year there are a handful of people. He is the hero of the Friends of Pim Fortuyn. Well, Theo was a big fan of the ‘Divine Bald’, but not necessarily of his followers. He called them Pygmies.”

Have you talked to Bouyeri yet?



“I tried, but it didn’t work. At first I thought: what does he have to tell me about Theo? But the book is also about the influence Van Gogh had on his environment. On Dutch society, of which Mohammed Bouyeri was a part. So I would have liked to talk to him anyway.”

After the murder there was a noise demonstration on Dam Square. There your father stood on the stage, next to VVD minister Rita Verdonk.



“Then I saw a look that I had never seen before: exasperated. There was emotion behind it. You felt that the murder would have enormous consequences. It

is also unbelievable: someone is slaughtered in broad daylight on a busy street in your own city. And then quietly walk away as the perpetrator.”

Jaap Cohen, De bolle Gogh will be published on January 16.

