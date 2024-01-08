Théo Rakotovao unveils his third album

Théo Rakotovao’s recent album is currently available for streaming.

Théo Rakotovao’s latest opus, titled “Vola”, offers a musical immersion of more than 45 minutes through twelve captivating tracks like “Vola”, “Mavandivandy”, “Eka tia”, “Havako iny” and many others. Currently available for streaming on Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube, the album will soon be available in CD version.

The result of six years of hard work, “Vola” explores the theme of money as the new royalty, highlighting the correlation with the disappearance of love, respect and solidarity in our society. Théo Rakotovao shares his inspiration, drawn from his musical experiences and the social reality that surrounds him. He expresses plans to release the CD version soon, although the growing popularity of streaming has prompted thoughts about this decision, given the public’s declining interest in CDs.

The group focuses on two distinct tracks, with “Mikea” exploring the richness of local culture, while Theo Rakotovao’s music, focused on variety, gives pride of place to the theme of love. “For the promotion of the album, the team plans to perform on stage in Antananarivo and in various regions. The details of this tour are currently in the planning phase,” reveals Theo Rakotovao.

Nicole Rafalimananjara