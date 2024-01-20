Theo van Gogh mainly tried to make contact with that extended leg

#Theo #van #Gogh #contact #extended #leg

Suck, tease and taunt: director and columnist Theo van Gogh practically earned his living by insulting others. But Van Gogh could be vulnerable in correspondence, as writer Jaap Cohen discovered. This week, seven years after its inception, Cohen’s biography of Van Gogh was published.

Jaap Cohen came closest to the subject of his book through the letters that Van Gogh wrote to loved ones and friends. Cohen has passed stacks of letters through his hands. “I didn’t know he had written that many,” says Cohen. “And so many fantastic letters too. I didn’t know that.”

Endearing and hard

Cohen found everything about Van Gogh in the letters. When asked about his favorite, Cohen mentions the short-lived correspondence with Connie Palmen. “It only lasted a month and a half. Everything about his personality is in it, everything passes by. On the one hand, those letters are very sweet, moving and endearing.”

That tone changes when Palmen, who begins one of her letters with ‘sweet riddle’, attempts to analyze Van Gogh. “Then his tone changes. And then he becomes very hard and he really tries to hit her and hurt her.”

However, Van Gogh mainly caused a stir with his columns, in which he mainly targeted politicians and the alleged dangers of Islam. “It contains a lot of swearing and a lot of repetition. Sometimes you get tired of it. I also often thought: why? Why are you doing this?”

Empathy

It is tempting to dismiss Van Gogh’s provocations as shouting or overcompensation: as early as primary school, a teacher mentioned an inferiority complex in a report. But Cohen sees the bullying as the other side of Van Gogh’s strongest point: his empathy. “He immediately managed to get through to someone with just a few questions. That’s why his TV interviews are so good. At the same time, he also used his ability to empathize to try to hurt and touch people.”

Van Gogh paid the highest price for his bullying: on November 2, 2004 he was murdered in Linnaeusstraat in Oost. His killer, Mohammed Bouyeri, was a Muslim who had been radicalized in the months before. Cohen will never know whether he and Van Gogh would get along. “I would have liked to have a beer with him. I am completely opposite in character to Theo. But that doesn’t have to mean that you don’t like each other.”

Not De Bolle Gogh is in stores, Cohen concludes an intensive period of seven years. The writer is satisfied, but also regrets that the project has now been completed. “I spoke to a lot of interesting people. I kept finding a deeper layer. That was fantastic.”