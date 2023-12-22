There are 300 and more who do not vote for Vizquel

#vote #Vizquel

“If you are not creative, call the funeral home, because you are dead”… JV

The question of the week: The Dominican Pedro Martínez, with the Red Sox, won the Cy Yung in the last two years of the 20th century, 1999, and 2000. Four others from Latin America have won it five times in the 21st century, do you remember? who have they been?

The answer: Johan Santana, Venezuelan, Twins, 2004 and 2006… Bartolo Colón, Dominican, Angels, 2005… Félix Hernández, Venezuelan, Mariners, 2010… Sandy Alcántara, Dominican, with the Marlins, 2022.

Vizquel’s votes. A ghost who is very far from being a journalist, but who writes out there, dared to publish about Juan Vené: “…He has been strongly criticized for denying his vote to Omar Vizquel, his compatriot and historic player, who for the vast majority “He deserves a place in Cooperstown.”

For this clumsy character, what is “the vast majority”? Because, if Vizquel had it, he would have been elevated to Cooperstown a long time ago. But in 2022, he only received 94 votes out of 394, that is, 300 voters said no to him. This is “a great majority”. And in 2023, the last election, he dropped to 76 out of 389, so 313 denied him the vote that time.

“The height of the pessimist is to faint and come back to nothing”… The Wheel of Luck.

Guajira from Caracas. With a clean punch, a woman from Caracas named Rosana Colmenares, who is nicknamed “La Guajira,” makes her way through the rings of Argentina. She appears in the most distinguished program of that show in Buenos Aires. You can see it on “TyC Sports”.

Mets children’s party. New Mets manager Carlos Mendoza led the hosts to Citi Field as they welcomed 125 poor children from five Queens elementary schools to celebrate Christmas.

“The joy of children,” said Carlos, “fills one with absolute happiness.”

Matter of millions. That is, Shohei (Midas) Ohtani will save 68 million dollars annually, since the Dodgers will pay him only two million. When the contract ends in 2033, the team will owe him 680 million. Which indicates that the Dodgers have good credit.

Historic pitchers. The Dodgers have an interesting pitching history, and they announced yesterday that Ohtani’s contract has been just one of several they plan to sign, to build an invincible rotation and bullpen.

This team was brilliant, with Sandy Koufax and Don Drysdale winning games; and very newsy, with Trevor Bauer and Julio Urías, hitting women.

“Boxer who laughs, it’s because it hurt him”… Pacomio.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.