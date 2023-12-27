There are 5 days left until the revolution at gas stations. There is a complete list of “banned cars”

#days #left #revolution #gas #stations #complete #list #banned #cars

I have been writing about the automotive industry for so long that I remember perfectly well how loud E10 gasoline was a dozen or so years ago, when it appeared at the stations of our western neighbors and everything indicated that it would also be available to us not much later. Since then, there have been regular reports that E10 petrol will appear at stations in a moment. And along with these reports, there is also speculation as to which cars the fuel will kill and which will not be harmed. With each subsequent “news” the topic aroused less and less emotion. Now, greater information has appeared – from 2024, E10 gasoline is to be the dominant fuel at stations, and not, as previously suggested, a cheaper, although controversial, alternative to E5 gasoline. So we are left (almost) without a choice.

E10 petrol, what is it really?



EU regulations have been in force for many years, according to which biocomponents are to be added to petroleum-based fuels – alcohol is added to gasoline (bioethanol – i.e. ethyl alcohol produced from biomass, i.e. from grain, potatoes, sugar beets, corn), diesel fuel is added to fatty acid esters (FAME/RME) – the same additive that is also offered as pure, so-called biodiesel. How much of these bio-additives is to be added to fuels on a market scale is determined by the so-called National Indicative Target.

This National Indicative Target does not specify how many bio-additives should be in each fuel, but what their global share should be – so you can still sell fuels without bio-components or with their minimal addition. Previously, it was less noticeable to us, but from October 12, 2018, the markings of petrol and diesel oil at stations have been changed. Previously, gasoline markings indicated the octane number and the absence of lead compounds (e.g. PB95, PB98), and diesel fuel was simply diesel fuel. Current markings, in line with the 2014 EU directive, indicate the admixture of biocomponents.

Current gasoline markings:

E5 – gasoline with a maximum content of biocomponents up to 5 percent;

E10 – gasoline with a maximum content of biocomponents up to 10 percent;

E85 – fuel based mainly on biocomponents, for powering flexifuel engines, containing mainly alcohol. Not suitable for standard engines.

Current diesel fuel markings:

B7 – the most popular type of diesel oil with up to 7 percent content. biocomponents;

B10 – diesel oil with up to 10 percent content. biocomponents;

XTL – synthetic diesel oil, produced e.g. from gas. The fuel may contain an admixture of biocomponents.

For almost 10 years, cars sold on EU markets have had markings under the fuel filler flaps informing about what fuels they can be refueled with, of course in line with the current, unified markings at stations throughout the EU. In the case of newer cars, there should be no doubts about what can and should not be put into the tank.

E10 fuel. What are biocomponents for?



Adding biocomponents to fuels is a controversial topic. Of course, it is about ecology, economics and politics, but in none of these issues is the answer to whether biocomponents are beneficial at all clear. Fuels with a higher admixture of biocomponents are usually sold cheaper, but not because they are cheaper to produce – biocomponents are simply taxed differently. Undoubtedly, farmers are happy about the requirement to use bio-additives because they can count on a greater demand for cereals and oilseeds. For consumers, and not only in Europe, the matter is no longer so obvious, because the use of agricultural produce to produce fuel makes food more expensive.

Is E10 petrol not ecological at all?



As for the issue of ecology – on the one hand, you can count on slightly lower emissions from the engines that burn them, but on the other hand, when you take into account the emissions and fuel consumption associated with agricultural production, and also the fact that in many parts of the world it is in order to obtain cheap biocomponents , forests are being cut down to expand crops, environmental organizations usually warn against the widespread use of biofuels.

Recently, however, politics has become increasingly important when it comes to biocomponents – the greater the admixture of biocomponents, the less dependence on fossil fuels, which often have to be imported from politically unstable or even hostile countries, e.g. Russia or Iran. And of course, it is also a way, for example, to use surpluses of Ukrainian grain.

Several facts prove that Orlen can actually accelerate the introduction of large amounts of E10 fuel to the Polish market. Firstly, regulations have recently come into force, according to which stations can only offer E10 petrol, previously it could only be a complement to the offer. Secondly, Orlen, the largest player and almost monopolist on the Polish market, has recently invested a lot in installations for the production of biocomponents, so they will have to be poured somewhere. Thirdly, it is worth noting that E10 gasoline may contain up to 10%. biocomponents, not 10%. biocomponents. This means that you can easily pour E5 fuel into the dispenser marked E10. This makes logistics much easier – no matter what is poured into and from the tank, the paperwork will match.

Even if standard B5 gasoline is no longer available at stations, there will certainly still be more expensive premium gasoline with no or minimal addition of bio-additives.

How does E10 petrol affect the engine?



Now that we have the issues of economics, ecology and politics out of the way, what does technology say about it?

Here too, the matter is not that simple. Let’s start with the advantages – biocomponents do not contain sulfur, the addition of bioethanol to gasoline increases its octane number (fuels with an admixture of alcohol have been used in motorsport for years for this reason). The biggest disadvantages? Lower stability and durability of such fuels, resulting from, among others, because gasoline with alcohol admixture absorbs water more easily.

An additional problem – there are still many cars on our roads that were built at a time when there was no obligation to add biocomponents to fuel – not all fuel lines and seals are adapted to contact with such fuel. Contact with fuel with a significant admixture of bioethanol may accelerate the corrosion of some metal alloys and cause rubber and plastic components to buckle and crack.

E10 petrol – will the engine burn less or more fuel than E5 petrol?



Both options are possible. Alcohol (bioethanol) has approximately 1/3 lower calorific value (lower energy density) than gasoline, it is approximately 6.28 kWh/l for bioethanol and approximately 8.9 kWh/l for premium gasoline, with a minimal admixture. biocomponents. However, we do not burn pure or almost pure alcohol in the engine, so the real difference in calorific value to the detriment of fuel with a larger admixture of biocomponents is 1-2%. On the other hand, modern engines have controllers that, using readings from knock sensors, are able to squeeze more out of fuel that has a higher octane number (although its calorific value is lower). In practice, the results of combustion tests depend on the specific car model – in some cars there will be a minimal decrease in consumption, in others a slight increase, and there are also those in which the difference will be practically immeasurable.

Can I refuel E10 petrol – which cars can be refueled with E10 fuel



The discussions that are now taking place on the Polish Internet are reminiscent of those in Germany from about 10 years ago. There were also threats of a disaster and that many models would not tolerate fuel with a higher admixture of bioethanol. However, the price difference in favor of E10 fuel was often so large that even owners of cars that theoretically should not run on gasoline with a large admixture of biocomponents decided to refuel it. Yes, there were cases of problems and failures, but they were not massive. It can be assumed that, with a few exceptions, cars sold on the European market since November 2010 are adapted to burn E10 fuel.

A significant part of the cars driving on Polish roads are cars imported, among others, from: from Germany and other markets where such gasoline has been sold for a long time. If you think that a German resident often filled his old car with only the best and most expensive fuels before selling it to dealers from the East, you are probably wrong. The probability that the car that “made the German cry when he sold it” had been fueled with E10 fuel for years is really high.

E10 petrol – which cars cannot be refueled



The higher the admixture of bioethanol in gasoline, the greater the risk that the fuel will become watery over time, that if the car is not used for a long time, the fuel in the tank will separate, damage caused by corrosion and damage to components not adapted to contact with biofuels.

It is better not to refuel E10 petrol until:

cars with LPG installation (because gasoline stays in their tanks longer);

older car models with mechanical fuel pumps and carburetor power (older diaphragms in pumps and low-pressure fuel lines may not tolerate contact with bio-additives);

occasionally used vehicles with metal fuel tanks;

motorcycles that will be put aside for winter storage;

sporadically used power generators;

rarely used petrol saws;

canisters in which fuel is to be stored longer.

As we have already written, the vast majority of cars, even several years old and older, are adapted to refuel E10 gasoline. However, there are exceptions to this rule. How to check whether our car is adapted to use such fuel? You can, of course, ask the question to, for example, the importer, but a simpler solution is to use the experience of our neighbors from Germany, who already have several years of experience in using fuels with a higher admixture of bioethanol. The list prepared by the DAT organization is considered one of the most reliable lists regarding which cars tolerate higher admixtures of bioethanol and which do not. This list also includes popular motorcycle models.

What cars can run on E10 petrol



The list shows that problems with E10 fuel may include, among others: older versions of cars with direct injection petrol engines, e.g. various Mitsubishi models with early GDi engines, but also some versions of Audi and Volkswagen with TSI and FSI engines, or for older Fords with direct injection engines. It is also better not to pour E10 gasoline into classic Mercedes and other cars with mechanical K-Jetronic fuel injection, or into Hondas with carburetor engines.

Attention. It is worth analyzing this data in detail, because in many cases the reservations concern specific versions and varieties, e.g. the ban on using E10 fuel may result not from the fact that this fuel will harm the engine, but from the fact that the heating installed in the car is not adapted to its use. parking.

