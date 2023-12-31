There are already 21 dead in the attack in Belgorod, Ukraine, Russia launched missiles at Kharkiv in response

2023. december 31. – 07:44

The death toll in Belgorod continued to rise, according to Russia, 21 people died and 110 were injured in the border town. Based on the numbers, this is one of the most deadly strikes on Russia since the outbreak of the war, the Guardian reports.

Ukraine retaliated against Russia after Russian forces launched a brutal airstrike on several major Ukrainian cities on Friday, including Kiev, Lviv, Kharkiv, Odessa and Zaporizhia, the largest Russian attack since the start of the war. According to the latest data, at least 41 people lost their lives and almost 160 were injured in the series of attacks.

Belgorod is just over half an hour from the Ukrainian border, making it a vital point for Russian supply lines. The city has been hit by bombings and drone attacks for months.

The Russian Ministry of Defense promised retaliation for the Belgorod retaliatory attack during the day on Saturday, saying that “the crime will not go unpunished”. On Saturday night, Russia struck a hotel in the center of Kharkiv and several residential buildings in the southeastern part of the city. In the former, two people were injured, one of them a British citizen.

At an extraordinary meeting on Friday evening, the UN condemned the Russian attack on Ukraine on Friday, which provoked retaliatory attacks. “Ukrainians are once again forced to spend the holidays looking for shelter, cleaning up the ruins, and burying the dead,” said UN Deputy Secretary-General Khaled Khiari.

