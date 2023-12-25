‘There are as many epidemics as during the most intense periods of the pandemic’

#epidemics #intense #periods #pandemic

WALL – Physicians say that the patient density has increased significantly in recent weeks due to Covid-19, influenza and other seasonal viruses, and there is a need for beds in intensive care units of hospitals.

According to BBC Turkish, doctors state that the effect of influenza and other seasonal viruses, as well as Covid-19 variants, is increasing.

Physicians say that people who have not been vaccinated against flu and whose immunity is low are at risk, and that the need for intensive care cannot be met in some regions as the burden on the healthcare system increases.

Turkish Medical Association (TTB) Family Medicine Branch President Dr. Emrah Kırımlı says, “It’s as if we are reliving the busiest days of the Covid-19 epidemic again,” adding that each doctor sees at least 100 patients a day in Family Health Centers.

Doctors state that new variants may have reached Turkey, but this is not clearly known since a national testing practice is no longer carried out.

The fact that public testing is no longer carried out in Turkey makes it difficult to present a detailed picture.

Patients can get tested in private hospitals or some centers, but these applications are not as common as before.

According to doctors, being able to detect Covid-19, flu or other infections is very important in terms of providing effective treatment.

‘TESTS ARE VITALLY IMPORTANT’

Prof. from Gazi University. Dr. Esin Davutoğlu Şenol emphasizes that tests are vital not only to determine the number of cases, but also to distinguish between different infections and to apply appropriate treatment to people at risk.

Şenol stated that beta testing should be done in the child age group, and flu and Covid-19 tests should be done from the age of 15 and supportive treatment should be given accordingly; If you are diagnosed with flu or Covid-19, it is very important to protect other members of the household, he says.

Doctor Kırımlı also states that distinguishing these diseases from each other by testing will seriously affect the treatment: “Currently, we cannot even test for influenza. However, if we knew what we are faced with, we would give a medicine accordingly. When you do not know what it is, you say let’s use whatever means we have, and this is “It leads to unnecessary use of antibiotics.”

“Because we don’t know what we are facing, we may not be able to take precautions for other people in the house. We are trying to treat patients blindly, as if we were living in an ancient age.”

‘THIS TIME IT TAKES FOR WEEKS’

Emphasizing that work pressure in workplaces increases the disease cycle, Kırımlı says that a patient who is forced to come to work makes the entire workplace sick.

Stating that the chain of transmission could not be broken, Kırımlı said, “We would be relieved if Turkey were on holiday, there is an epidemic at that level and the disease lasts a long time.”

“The cases started to increase 2-3 weeks ago and a large number of people were infected. This time, the disease does not go away for weeks. You seem to have recovered, but the disease returns little by little.”

“Intense cough and fatigue do not go away for a long time. It progresses to ear infections and lung infections in those with low immune systems. After that stage, patients need hospitalization and intensive care.”

“But there is a serious intensive care burden, especially in public hospitals, and there is a need for beds. The health system is clogged, just like during the peak times of the pandemic. We are probably losing some of these patients.”

Şenol explains that deaths due to Covid-19 are increasing in America and that a similar trend is experienced in Turkey, but it cannot be said for certain because there is no testing.

‘THIS INTENSITY WILL INCREASE’

Physicians predict that the occupancy rate in intensive care units has increased significantly and that this rate will rise even further over the next 2-4 weeks, especially after New Year’s gatherings.

Stating that this situation is accompanied by a seasonal increase, Şenol emphasizes that test centers should be established quickly in order to prevent unnecessary deaths: “Right now is just like the busiest times of Covid and we are just at the beginning. The density in intensive care units has increased significantly and this will escalate further.” “We think it will rise much higher within 2-4 weeks, especially after people come together at New Year’s Eve.”

“Unfortunately, the epidemic is escalating because the necessary precautions are not taken. Epidemics occur seasonally, but precautions must be taken to prevent unnecessary deaths. These viruses can be fatal for those with chronic diseases and pregnant women.”

Stating that the effect of influenza, RSV and infections known as mycoplasma, which previously emerged in China, has increased in addition to Covid-19, Şenol says that people’s immunity against other viruses has weakened due to Covid-19:

“Even diseases such as the now familiar flu, RSV and mycoplasma have a big impact because we have become fragile. We have gained strength against Covid, but we have also become vulnerable to others.”

‘EXTRA DEATHS’ HAVE INCREASED’

Güçlü Yaman, who worked on ‘excess deaths’ in the Turkish Medical Association Pandemic Working Group for many years and published various reports during the epidemic, pointed out that the excess deaths in the society have increased again in his post on his X account on December 16.

Accordingly, the number of extra deaths in Istanbul between October 1 and December 14 was 1788.

Evaluating Yaman’s statement, Kırımlı says that the patient density has gradually increased after the mentioned dates and the number of additional deaths may have also increased.

“Unfortunately, it has become fatal again recently,” says Kırımlı. (NEWS CENTER)