There are no candidates for the position of president of PFR. Competition without results

#candidates #position #president #PFR #Competition #results

At the beginning of November, Paweł Borys, who has been managing PFR since its creation, i.e. for over seven years, announced that his term of office and that of the entire management board ends on December 31 this year. He announced that he would not run for re-election.

Therefore, at the beginning of December, the PFR supervisory board announced a qualification procedure to select a new president for the third term.

Candidates could submit their applications until December 27. The beginning of meetings of the supervisory board with people who have ambitions to manage the financial vehicle created by Paweł Borys is scheduled for December 29.

“No one came forward”



— Nobody entered the competition. A new competition will have to be announced in January – says our informant who knows the details of the case. Until the competition is resolved, even after the end of the term, Paweł Borys will continue to head the PFR management board. This is stated in the company’s statute. PFR also still has a supervisory board appointed during the PiS government.

Read also in BUSINESS INSIDER



A few weeks ago, we wrote that one of the most serious candidates to lead PFR is Jakub Karnowski, former president of PKP during the government of the PO-PSL coalition. He is an experienced manager who has also been associated with the financial sector for years.

Why didn’t the new team find a successor to Boris?

– It has not been possible to determine a candidate within the new coalition, there is no green light yet. No one will take part in the competition if they are not sure that their chances of becoming president are high. It’s not that there are no candidates for this position, there is for example Jakub Karnowski – a person close to the matter tells us.

According to the requirements, the new competition must last at least two weeks, which means that even if the supervisory board announces it at the beginning of January, the new head of PFR will appear at the end of next month at the earliest. According to our sources, however, there may be changes in the supervisory board itself earlier.

PFR is supervised directly by the Prime Minister.

President of PFR wanted. Requirements



What criteria must the future president of PFR meet? In accordance with the requirements specified by the company’s supervisory board, the candidate must, among others: have higher education and at least 10 years of professional experience. Including 5 years of work experience in a bank or other financial institution recognized on the domestic and international market or an international corporate finance consulting company with a significant scale of operations. Additionally, he should have at least 3 years of experience in managerial positions.

The candidate should also have analytical experience in finance and banking.

Author: Bartek Godusławski, journalist of Business Insider Polska