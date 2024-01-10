There are no spare parts and there will not be: Russian aviation and industry are slowly falling asleep | Business

#spare #parts #Russian #aviation #industry #slowly #falling #asleep #Business

Aa A + A – Reset

Read later

Report an error

More about helping in Russia

Although it is difficult to obtain reliable information about the severity of the situation in the industry, it can be assumed that the Russian authorities are embellishing the statistics.

Presumably, the Russian media have been ordered to avoid covering the catastrophic situation.

Report an error

Error text highlighted

Your comment*

Report Sent successfully

Thank you for reporting the error

‘,void $.ajax({url:n+”?no_layouts=1″,headers:__is_mobile_app?{“User-Agent”:__mobile_app_ua,”app-platform”:__mobile_app_platform,”app-version”:__mobile_app_version}:{},success:function(e){$