There are no spare parts and there will not be: Russian aviation and industry are slowly falling asleep | Business

#spare #parts #Russian #aviation #industry #slowly #falling #asleep #Business
Aa A + A – Reset
Read later
Report an error
More about helping in Russia
Although it is difficult to obtain reliable information about the severity of the situation in the industry, it can be assumed that the Russian authorities are embellishing the statistics.
Presumably, the Russian media have been ordered to avoid covering the catastrophic situation.
Report an error
Error text highlighted
Your comment*
Report Sent successfully
Thank you for reporting the error
‘,void $.ajax({url:n+”?no_layouts=1″,headers:__is_mobile_app?{“User-Agent”:__mobile_app_ua,”app-platform”:__mobile_app_platform,”app-version”:__mobile_app_version}:{},success:function(e){$