There are no tactics in an intimate relationship

Last year ‘Modernization is not limitlessnessI wrote an article titled ‘. I think almost everyone is uncomfortable with relationships becoming slack, so to speak. From what I have observed, there are many people who cannot get used to new generation relationships.

On the other hand, considering the popularity of relationships in which respect is not valued and disrespect is applauded, many people have accepted the idea of ​​disappearing without explanation, meeting several people at the same time, promising to meet and then dropping them, not returning calls, and not resenting having all these things done to them.





Disrespect isn’t even a topic of conversation anymore

I would like to share it by the way. Recently, a relative of mine – a very young, nice woman – who lives in the USA, called. She said that during the conversation, an American man constantly expressed that he wanted to take her out to dinner, but he never put it into action, that even though the meeting date was determined, he pretended to be dead that day, so they could not meet, and in the following days, he sent messages as if nothing had happened. Then we both started laughing at the same time…

In the past, such unstable attitudes and behaviors were the subject of serious analysis among women, which lasted for hours and was discussed many times among friends. Nowadays “He talks to others at the same time; “Then he sees whomever he wants, or the man just likes to keep the attention on him from afar.” It ends with a short evaluation like: In other words, appearing and disappearing in different relationship dynamics has become so normal that this situation has now become a laughing stock. In other words, no matter what country you are from, there are people all over the world who cannot get used to new generation relationships, and there are also those who embrace them.

Byzantine games in relationships

Although attitudes and behaviors in relationships change over time, I think one of the things that has not changed is that many people still rely on cliché tactics and strategies and find it necessary to resort to games to start and continue a relationship. For centuries, both men and women have been doing tricks to attract and keep the other person in a relationship. Although both sides know these cliché tactics, they often forget that these are tactics and fall into the game.

Although some people find it useful to resort to strategies or tactics in relationships, it is debatable how healthy a relationship that is devoid of open communication – even at the beginning level – is. There is no equal relationship in a communication where one party is the manager and the other party is the governed. Regardless of the type of relationship, when there is no equal relationship, there is a high probability that one person in that relationship will be the abuser and the other one will be the abused.

“Those who run away will be chased” Let’s start from his words. It’s a pretty cliché tactic that we all know. However, in today’s conditions, it is misleading to attribute this statement to evolutionary psychology and the hunting nature of men. Because, as I have stated many times before, man came out of the cave a long time ago and women can now hunt on their own, so to speak. Therefore, the fact that the escape-be-chased game works today may be an indicator of psychopathology rather than a confirmation of evolutionary psychology. Even at the beginning of the relationship, if one person is running away and the other is chasing, one ‘avoidantly attached’ the other one ‘anxiously attached’ It is possible for these two people to meet in the future, not in a romantic kiss, but in a psychopathology kiss.

In summary, some psychopathologies attract and complement each other. ‘avoidant attachment’ with the person, ‘anxiously attached’ people finding each other, someone with borderline personality disorder being attracted to people with narcissistic or antisocial personality disorder, every sadist needing a masochist… If one person is running away and the other person is chasing, the situation may be more complicated than expected, that is, pathological.

Is the stone heavy in its place?

Among the most frequently used tactics is waiting for the opponent to make the first move. Usually the waiting party is the woman. It’s annoying when a person never takes a step and waits for a call or message from the other person, no matter how much they like it. It is almost a rule for many women to wait, as if there is some kind of patience race going on and the one who remains silent will win.

Nowadays, not only women but also men may hesitate to take a step. Since taking a step requires taking responsibility, it is naturally difficult for those who avoid responsibility.

Therefore, since it is common to avoid responsibility in today’s relationships, the time that both parties wait before taking any steps may be longer.

If a woman steps forwardeasy and simpleHe may choose to wait because he is afraid that he will be labeled as ‘. However, taking the first step is a self-confident and advanced behavior for both men and women. If the man who takes the step misjudges this, that is, the woman ‘easy and simple‘, this attitude is actually a warning about that person’s self-esteem, self-confidence, and relationship style. At this point, the question the woman should ask herself is, ‘easy and simple‘ should be whether she can maintain a relationship with a man who puts the label on her. It is debatable how healthy it is to have a relationship that is not talked about openly and where one person is disguised by the other person because he or she expects it or not. Such a relationship requires a person to constantly think and act, and it becomes a burden.

You’re not that important

Not answering the incoming call immediately, waiting to respond to the text message, or saying that the date suggested for the first meeting is not suitable are tactics that have been used by almost everyone for years. The message to be given to the other person here is; “I’m busy, I have a life, you’re not that important.”

Some people think that if they show that they care about the other person, that person will get into a bad mood and that person will completely lose any possible interest. However, if a person sees that he/she is cared for by another person and gets into a bad mood and loses interest in that person, that is, sabotages this relationship, he/she probably thinks that he/she does not deserve to be valued. When we meet someone and like that person, the possibility of a relationship immediately excites us all.

Therefore, there is nothing more natural than showing that we care about the other person. Trying to realize the possibility of a relationship that will make us happy by making the other person feel worthless is not a healthy form of relationship.

Another frequently used tactic is to show a lot of interest at first and then keep a distance. ‘Love bombing’ This tactic, also known as (love bombing) ‘don’t slap throw away ‘Don’t go too fast and lose control and stop and take control’ Also known as. “Good morning” ve “Goodnight” messages, correspondence or conversations that last until late hours, frequent meetings, gifts and flowers are indispensable for this process. The party that is used to the attention begins to experience fear of loss when they find themselves waiting for a message, when their offers to meet are rejected, when the doorbell rings and the delivery arrives instead of flowers. In fact, what he is afraid of losing is not the other person, but the excitement and happiness that that person’s initial attitudes and behaviors gave him. In order to feel the emotions he felt again, he wants the other person to behave as before, but when he cannot control the situation, he begins to panic.

This process either ends with ghosting or evolves into a toxic relationship cycle with addiction to someone who does not let them forget about them with the messages they send from time to time or who stops by and disappears from time to time. That person may have psychopathologies such as narcissistic personality disorder and borderline personality disorder. Or he just has a relationship problem (Other possibilities are always possible, of course. He could also be a disrespectful and rude person).

The biggest mistake to make at this point is to blame yourself, hold yourself responsible for the other person’s change, and think that you can return the relationship to its previous state. If the other person has a problem with us and does not give us an explanation, this is not about us, but about them.

When a person suddenly loses the attention he is used to receiving, one of the questions he should ask himself is whose love he is actually trying to win back. Let’s not forget that we cannot receive the love and attention from the people in our lives that we did not receive from our parents in our childhood. Then we cannot compensate for the lack of control we feel by trying to control someone else’s attitudes and behaviors.

Other tactics

Another common tactic is for someone you’ve met before to pretend not to remember you. Especially since attractive people are thought to receive a lot of attention from the environment, acting indifferently towards them, not complimenting them, pretending not to remember them, or approaching their friend instead of them can be considered among the frequently observed attitudes and behaviors. The funny thing is that a person who does not pay particular attention to a person who he thinks receives a lot of attention from others thinks he is the only one. Although some people experience narcissistic injury in the face of this indifferent attitude and begin to care about the indifferent person, this is actually a very cliché and a tactic that mocks people’s minds.

Trying to make people jealous, that is, creating a competitive environment, is one of the most cliché games. Trying to attract the attention of someone who has difficulty taking steps towards a relationship, acts indifferently, or has ended the relationship, through posts on social media is a behavior noticed not only by one person, but in fact by almost all followers. However, the interesting thing is that some people still fall for this game. “I am very happy, I am in a good mood, I walk outside, there are other people with me. So I can start another relationship at any timeSocial media posts that try to convey the message ” are prepared expertly. Even if a person doesn’t feel like going out, he/she gets dressed up for a few shots and goes out. However, being self-sufficient and having a pleasant and peaceful time at home shows that that person has high self-esteem and is self-sufficient.

Also, you don’t have to go out often to meet a person and start a relationship. Nowadays, people also meet through social media or dating apps. So being alone at home does not mean that one will be bored or unhappy. Moreover, one may feel lonely and unhappy at times. Life is not about being cheerful, having fun and socializing all the time. It also requires great maturity to accept unhappiness and stay with it. Keeping yourself busy all the time to escape unhappiness or loneliness is not an enviable behavior. In fact, being able to spend time alone with oneself can be an enviable thing.

must-haves

In summary, strategy, tactics and games, contrary to popular belief, may pose an obstacle to the beginning and continuation of a healthy relationship. Open communication, honesty, sincerity, bonding and equal relationships are essential.

A form of relationship in which a person hides himself, tries to manipulate the other person with cliché games and tries to take control of the relationship can be defined as a cold war rather than a romantic relationship. Besides, can applying these tactics, which have been used for years and are known to almost everyone, or being with someone who applies them, really make you happy? Do you want a relationship or do you want to play games? Think.

Moreover, it was developed based on the assumption that all women want marriage and relationships.Convincing a man for marriageThere are many tactics for what needs to be done for ‘ (?!). These teachings that denigrate femininity are today ‘self-improvementIt is also taught in some courses opened under the title ‘. I will write about this topic separately.

There are no tactics in a sincere relationship; developed people talk openly. Let’s not forget this.

While there are enough lies, games, hypocrisy and many difficult struggles in life, we all deserve to be in a relationship based on respect and sincerity, where we are valued and loved for our own existence. I hope we can all internalize this thought.