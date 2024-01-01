“There are no words to explain how devastated I am.”

#words #explain #devastated

Devastated and saddened. The English footballer Jack Grealish He expressed his sad feelings after the robbery that affected his house during the week.

Let us remember that last Wednesday when the star was on the field with Manchester City during their visit to Everton, thieves attacked his home and took jewelry and watches, objects valued at one million pounds.

After several days of silence, Grealish spoke out through Social Networks. “I have no words to explain how devastated I am. for the robbery that took place in my house a few days ago,” he said.

“My family is the most important thing to me and nothing is more important than ensuring their safety. It has been a traumatic experience for everyone.“But I am very grateful that no one was hurt,” he added.

Grealish’s sadness is so great that, he assured, it tarnishes his successful season. “I have had many incredible experiences and achievements in the last 12 months, but to be honest“The best year of my life in football is not something I can celebrate.”

“The people who commit these terrible crimes have no idea of ​​the damage they cause to people’s lives. I hope they are found and brought to justice so that no other family has to go through the same thing as us,” she closed.