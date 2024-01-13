There are prices for next week

#prices #week

Another Friday and fuel prices (petrol and diesel) are already forecast for next week. According to forecasts, there will be ups and downs. Find out now how much a liter of diesel and gasoline could cost.

Another Friday and another forecast of the values ​​per liter for gasoline and diesel. According to recent data, there is good and bad news for next week, as the price per liter of diesel will rise and the price of gasoline will fall, but the rise and fall is almost residual.

Diesel fuel is expected to become half a cent more expensive, while the price of gasoline is expected to drop half a cent, according to forecasts released by the Automóvel Club de Portugal (ACP).

According to the General Directorate of Energy and Geology (DGEG), the average price of a liter of gasoline in Portugal last Thursday (January 11) cost 1.645 euros while diesel cost 1.55 euros. It is also possible to see that, compared to October 1st, current prices reflect a reduction of 20.7 cents for gasoline and 22.7 cents for diesel.

If forecasts for next week are confirmed, the average price of simple diesel fuel should stand at €1.555/l while that of simple 95 gasoline should drop to €1.640/l.

Where to top up the deposit and pay less?

In order to make fuel prices (diesel and gasoline) charged at gas stations available to the public, the Online Fuel Prices Portal is available.