“there are too many games on the market!”

According to the French publisher’s director responsible for publishing, the range of games is too large…

There are a lot of games on Steam, but also on the PlayStation Store and the Nintendo eShop, and a large part of them can be considered weak, amateur games, asset flips (models, textures, etc. bought from a store, with minimal work). It wasn’t just among AAA games that it was scandalously bad last year (The Lord of the Rings: Gollum…), because there are a much higher proportion of such products here. Although the game industry is lively, the side effect of this is that among the many games there are also these certain shovelware creations in a higher proportion.

The other side effect is that it is harder for otherwise honestly created games to attract the attention of the public. Benoit Clerc, head of publishing at Nacon, also spoke about this in an interview with Gamesindustry: “There are currently too many games on the market. Today we are seeing the results of post-Covid investments, when the market boomed and every game made a lot of money, so there was a lot of investment. That was two or three years after that, so the games on the market now were funded during that time, and there are simply too many of them for customers to play. If you look at Steam, some days there are 50-60 games released in just one day, so it’s harder to get enough traction to put a game out there. We’re seeing releases that don’t have a first day, to use the old retail term, without any exposure to a properly marketed title,” said Clerc.

Nacon solves this by targeting niche, strata genres, so off-road racing, the roguelike genre, or sports (e.g. Cricket or Tennis developed by Big Ant Studios) are what the French publisher deals with. In addition to this, the solution would be indie consolidation, where, for example, instead of two developers creating the same or very similar without marketing, they jointly create something bigger, which could attract the attention of the public, so there would be fewer games on the market, the quality and it would improve.

Source: WCCFTech