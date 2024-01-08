There is a big problem with Chinese electric cars delivered to Europe

#big #problem #Chinese #electric #cars #delivered #Europe

Despite the number of cars shipped by sea expected to increase by 17% in 2023 to a new record of 23.4 million units, surpassing the 2018 peak, shipping is suffering from a shortage of ships. The biggest increase was seen in European car imports, which are forecast to rise by 40% in 2023, with China forecast to deliver 4.3 million vehicles, up from less than 1 million in 2020.

Daily charter rates jumped to $115,000, up 10% from 2022 and seven times 2019.

Stephen Gordon, director of research at Clarksons, notes that the industry is catching up as capacity remains tight in the shipping market due to increased car movements and little new shipbuilding. The shortage particularly affects Chinese EV brands exporting to Europe, analysts point out that these companies do not have alternatives to sea transport due to the overcapacity of domestic factories.

Chinese automakers, which rely heavily on sea freight, are facing transportation problems that are hindering their market share growth in Europe,

despite the fact that their local European factories are not expected until the later part of the 2020 decade.

About one in four EVs sold in Europe comes from China, partly due to shipments from Tesla, BYD and Polestar. Renault, BMW and Volvo Cars also produce some models in China for European sales.

The crisis highlights the automotive industry’s vulnerability to unforeseen disruptions in shipping logistics.

Cover Photo: Vehicles wait to be loaded onto a ship at Yantai Port on July 6, 2023 in Shandong Province, China. Photo credit: Tang Ke/VCG via Getty Images